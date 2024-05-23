What Really Happens If You Get Left Behind At A Cruise Port (And The Best Thing To Do)

Whether you're embarking on your favorite themed cruise or decided to find out what a Bare Necessities Cruise is like, cruising usually makes for an unforgettable experience. But what if it's the cruise ship that forgets you? Yes, just like airlines, cruise ships are sticklers for time and wait for no one. The difference? Missing your cruise is much more complicated than missing a flight. You're essentially stranded in a foreign land without your belongings and no easy way to chase after the ship. You'd be surprised to know that this isn't a rare occurrence, and in case it happens to you, your next course of action is to find a way to get to the next port.

Take it from the group of tourists who got ditched at São Tomé in March 2024. While they alerted their cruise ship about their delayed return from an excursion, the vessel still left them behind, leaving them no choice but to scramble to figure out how to continue their trip. "You're dealing with different currencies, currency exchanges, finding someone that even has dollars, taking dollars, the minimum amount that we had, trying to convert them to local currency, (and) trying to get an agent to understand where we need to get to," Jay Campbell, one of the passengers, shared with Today. Fortunately, they caught up with their cruise in Senegal, but not without losing time, money, and probably a bit of their sanity.

