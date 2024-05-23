What Really Happens If You Get Left Behind At A Cruise Port (And The Best Thing To Do)
Whether you're embarking on your favorite themed cruise or decided to find out what a Bare Necessities Cruise is like, cruising usually makes for an unforgettable experience. But what if it's the cruise ship that forgets you? Yes, just like airlines, cruise ships are sticklers for time and wait for no one. The difference? Missing your cruise is much more complicated than missing a flight. You're essentially stranded in a foreign land without your belongings and no easy way to chase after the ship. You'd be surprised to know that this isn't a rare occurrence, and in case it happens to you, your next course of action is to find a way to get to the next port.
Take it from the group of tourists who got ditched at São Tomé in March 2024. While they alerted their cruise ship about their delayed return from an excursion, the vessel still left them behind, leaving them no choice but to scramble to figure out how to continue their trip. "You're dealing with different currencies, currency exchanges, finding someone that even has dollars, taking dollars, the minimum amount that we had, trying to convert them to local currency, (and) trying to get an agent to understand where we need to get to," Jay Campbell, one of the passengers, shared with Today. Fortunately, they caught up with their cruise in Senegal, but not without losing time, money, and probably a bit of their sanity.
A cruise port agent can help assist you figure out what to do
If you were down on luck and found yourself abandoned by your cruise despite doing everything right, don't panic — it's not the end of the world. You still have the option to re-join the cruise with the help of a cruise port agent. They won't book a private jet for you, but they can at least offer guidance on your next moves.
In a viral TikTok video, travel influencer Them Coltons explained that cruise port agents will throw you a lifeline. "This is the person that's gonna be contacting the cruise line to let them know you've been left behind," he said. Travelers in the comments section chimed in, with some saying that normally, port agents take charge of your travel documents. "Pier agents are aware and will be waiting for you with any docs they found in your room. Room is searched BEFORE they leave you," one wrote.
The downside to all of this is whatever option you choose, whether it's catching up to the ship or trudging back home, you'll have to foot the bill. Even your travel insurance is unlikely to cover whatever you end up spending. "Typically travel delay coverage/missed connection coverage is due to a delay of a common carrier such as an airline delay or cancellation for a covered reason which causes you to miss your cruise/tour departure," Meghan Walch, director of product at an insurance company, explained to USA Today.
Keep in mind that cruise ships don't usually wait
If you find yourself left behind at a port, it's not a personal slight. Cruise schedules are usually set in stone years in advance, and a few tardy passengers won't cause the captain to veer off course. They have a timetable to maintain, and they stick to it rigidly. "From a consumer's perspective, it's harsh but from a ship's perspective, are you going to hold up the cruise for an hour or two because they were slow to get on board?" travel lawyer Anthony Cordato told The Guardian. "Are you going to inconvenience 1,000 passengers for the sake of four?"
In an effort to help passengers make it on time, cruise lines bombard passengers with boarding time reminders. They'll even call your name over the PA system if they have to, and enlist staff to locate you at the port. While some captains may show a bit of leniency and wait a little longer, most won't. Delaying departure affects the entire travel schedule and costs a fortune in extra fuel. "Because the faster we go, the more fuel we have to burn," seasoned cruise captain Rob Hempstead shared with Business Insider.
Of course, don't let the fear of getting left behind be your reason to avoid taking a cruise altogether. Just sync your watch to ship time, and when planning shore excursions, err on the side of caution. It's always better to be embarrassingly early than disastrously late.