What It Really Means When You See S/O Or SPTC On Your Boarding Pass

You've planned your vacation and you've booked your flights. You head to the airport with your boarding pass, which is always best printed out. Maybe the agent who checked your bags told you your gate number, so you head right through security to grab some snacks or walk around until your plane boards. During that time, you pull out your boarding pass to double-check your boarding group or what seat you'll be sitting in, but you don't look at it that closely. If you did, you might notice codes on there and wonder what they mean. Perhaps you've heard that there are codes that select you for a secondary screening, among other things. If you see S/O or SPTC, for example, what does that entail for your flight?

As it turns out, those two codes (like the FQTV code on your boarding pass) are nothing to worry about. S/O simply means you have a stopover on your flight, while SPTC means that you have a stopover that is longer than just a few hours. That can actually be to your benefit, and we'll explain how. Plus, there is another four-letter code that could mean your time at the airport could become a bit more complicated. Here's all the info about your boarding pass.