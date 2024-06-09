The Underrated Waterfront National Park In The Midwest Samantha Brown Says To Visit

The Midwest is full of national parks to escape to for an adventure in the wild, but according to famous TV travel host Samantha Brown, Voyageurs National Park is the perfect spot for a remote retreat into nature. As described on her website Samantha Brown's Places to Love, Voyageurs is an enormous park — and the only national park in Minnesota — stretching more than 218,000 acres that is almost 40% water. The land in the park includes coastline and little islands dotted throughout the chilly lakes.

Advertisement

This park offers a rare glimpse into what the northern Midwest used to look like, with dense forests, fascinating wildlife, and no light pollution. It is also filled with places to enjoy a moment of quiet solitude in the wilderness, explore with your hiking buddies, or, as Brown suggests, rent a boat with your loved ones and enjoy one of the many boat-in campsites in Voyageurs, where you can fall asleep under the stars while gently bobbing on the lake.