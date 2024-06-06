The Importance Of A 'Siesta' In Spain And Why It Will Affect Your Summer Vacation There

When you're mapping out where to eat, or more importantly, where not to eat, in Barcelona or Madrid, one consideration will be whether the restaurant is even open. The same goes for shopping or visiting local attractions. Look up the hours online, and you'll likely see them listed as 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to close or something similar. That's because this time gap is traditionally the part of the day where workers in many industries and students go home for lunch, rest, and a nap.

The actual hours vary somewhat, but you can expect to encounter closed shops at some point during your visit. While this might seem inconvenient, as a visitor to a different country, it's best to plan for it. To minimize any aggravation, plan to start your day early. Get out to enjoy the sites, foods, and activities during the morning hours. If you have any essential shopping to do, complete it during this time.

Also know that just because many Spanish businesses are closed for a few hours in the afternoon, doesn't mean you have less time to enjoy those locations — it just means you'll need to shift your timelines. You've already put a ton of research into the best month to visit Spain and other European countries, so just tweak your local daily schedules to accommodate this important Spanish tradition, and all will be well.

