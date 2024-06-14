Why You Might Get Kicked Off A Cruise Ship For Getting Sick

Joining a cruise means embracing the reality that what is essentially a floating hotel will be your home for days or weeks at a time. You must be comfortable with the fact that you won't see land for long stretches, and you'll need to adapt to living in that nautical bubble. Since cruises take their sweet time, cruise lines generally avoid kicking passengers off until the scheduled port of call. And they don't boot passengers unless there's a good reason. Common offenses include behaviors that drive their cruise joiners up the wall, including, but not limited to being rowdy and reckless, exhibiting hostility towards the staff, and smuggling prohibited items. Another reason? Getting seriously sick. Yes, really.

But don't worry, you will not get the boot for fighting something as common as seasickness or heading to the infirmary to treat your nausea. It takes more than feeling queasy to get kicked off a cruise. You'd need a severe condition that the onboard medical staff can't handle, requiring immediate medical attention. In that case, you'll be evacuated, either at the next port of call or via an airlift.

Surprisingly, this isn't as rare as you'd think. In May 2024, The Washington Times reported that the U.S. Air Force had to airlift a 12-year-old boy from a Carnival ship sailing the East Coast after he ruptured his bowel and therefore needed emergency surgery. Since the ship was in the middle of the ocean, authorities had to step in to evacuate him immediately.

