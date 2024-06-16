This Dinner Cruise Is The Most Romantic Way To See The Sunset In California
San Diego is a romantic city. In fact, it has a reputation for being one of the top U.S. cities for a destination wedding, rivaling some of the most underrated beach settings in the world. It almost can't help itself, with postcard-perfect skylines in all directions, exceptional dining, and one of California's most photographed beaches a short drive away. While there are many options, one standout romantic activity is canoodling while taking in the changing colors of the sky at sunset. This effect is amplified when it takes place on water, with a peaceful lull of the boat, a savory meal, and a drink in hand. Fortunately, there are private charters in San Diego to make this possible.
While the attractions, culture, palm-tree lined coastline, and temperate weather provide endless daytime activities, when the sun goes down, it's all about an unforgettable dinner cruise that aims to capture the sunset in a unique and memorable way. So, grab your sweetheart and board a boat to take in the most romantic views San Diego, and perhaps all of California, has to offer.
Romance on the San Diego Bay
A few companies offer romantic jaunts along the San Diego coastline. One option is to board a Flagship yacht, on which you'll be greeted with a welcome glass of champagne. Sip while you meander around the yacht, and then take your place at your private table. As you watch the land travel by, you'll be served a freshly prepared meal. Glistening lights of the San Diego skyline act as a backdrop while you take in the sites of both the north and south harbor — and, of course, the setting sun in the west. After dinner, you can continue the romance vibe with dancing or a stroll on the observation deck. Similarly, you can book the San Diego Premier Dinner Cruise, which offers a full-bar, seated meal at a private table, after-dinner music, and open-air rooftop decks.
While the sunset may take center stage, the distinct features of the San Diego coastline will challenge its title for top prize. Watch for the profiles of historic ships, the current Navy fleet, and massive aircraft carriers docked around the bay. You'll also catch views of the gorgeous Coronado waterfront. While Coronado Island is spectacular as a day trip, it's sprinkled with a bit of magic when the sun goes down. Seek out the Coronado Bay Bridge, and the home of the Navy SEALS at the Naval Amphibious Base Coronado as you continue your tour.
Continue the romance on land
While a dinner cruise tops the list of romantic ways to see the California coastline, your interlude doesn't have to stop there. Once back on land, take a 15-20 minute stroll from the bay to the historic downtown Gaslamp District for a nightcap. The next day, enjoy the waterfront from land. "The Embarcadero" seaside path will lead you past the Star of India, the world's oldest active sailing ship, and other ships at the Maritime Museum. A few piers away, you'll find the U.S.S. Midway Museum, an aircraft carrier that features a deck loaded with military aircraft. It's often staffed by volunteers, most of whom served aboard the vessel. Of course, no romantic stroll along The Embarcadero would be complete without a photo at the iconic 25-foot tall "Embracing Peace" statue. Also known as "Unconditional Surrender," this massive piece of art stands as a symbol of the defeat of Japan in 1945.
Expanding your exploration of the bay area, you can catch a different view from Harbor Island jutting into the water from the mainland, and the Polynesian-themed Shelter Island. Also within view is the "Birthplace of Naval Aviation," the North Island Naval Air Station, where you might catch a glimpse of its aircraft carriers and 23 flight squadrons. Whatever path you take through the San Diego waterfront, the captivating sights, both on and off the water, invite romance at every turn.