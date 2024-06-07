North Carolina's Best Seaside Town Is Oozing Summer Charm With Lively, Spacious Beaches

The draw of the sea is ever-present in Wrightsville Beach. During the day, you can explore the 1,200-foot long Johnnie Mercers Pier, and drop a fishing line if you're so inclined. You could take a sailing cruise, charter a fishing trip, or master the art of the SUP board in an area Outside Magazine dubbed as one of the best "SUP hubs" in the U.S. If kayaking's your thing, row over to explore the nearby Masonboro Island Reserve with a tour. Another way to enjoy the clear waters is to try SCUBA diving in the area, where you can see shipwrecks and natural marine habitats. You'll also dive amongst the highest concentration of giant prehistoric Megalodon teeth in the world. Then again, maybe you'd rather take a surf lesson or rip it up with your own board instead.

On land, stretch your legs on "The Loop," formally known as The John T. Nesbitt Loop-5. This 2.45-mile pathway leads around the Wrightsville Beach area, offering scenic views and sea salt air. Take advantage of the region's focus on wellness with a beachside yoga class, spa treatment, or some sand volleyball. Also be sure to check out the local farmer's market every Monday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., May 13 through December 2, 2024, where you can grab food for a picnic before making your way back to the 5 miles of spacious beach for an afternoon of relaxation and coastal vibes.