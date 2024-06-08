The Best Time Of Year To Plan A Trip To London

Let's start with the obvious: A December visit to London means you can enjoy the Christmas market season, visit Hyde Park's beloved Winter Wonderland, and get stuck into some last-second holiday gift shopping for your loved ones who love to travel. And as day turns to night, the array of fairy lights strung across every attraction will make your Instagram photos even more picturesque. Head to Covent Garden for a stunning display, or go to Kew Gardens to see its extravagant illuminated light show.

January and February also have some great events that are worth planning your trip around, without the same crowds and damage to your wallet that December brings. If you're desperate to soak up London's festive vibe, you can go skating at Canary Wharf ice rink, which remains open until late February 2024. Later in the month, Burn's Night celebrations break out across London pubs, where you can get stuck into a haggis supper or go ceilidh dancing to commemorate this Scottish holiday.

With its many extravagant restaurants and stunning rooftop bars, London is a great place to spoil your partner (or impress your date!) on February 14, giving them a downright awesome Valentine's Day experience. And make sure to visit during London Fashion Week in February to see the city buzzing with shows, designers, and the best-dressed people in the world.

