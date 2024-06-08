The Best Time Of Year To Plan A Trip To London
London is packed full of things to explore. But considering the timing of your London visit is crucial. While you might initially think that summer is a great time for a U.K. holiday, a winter visit comes with cheaper prices and fewer tourists. It's a good idea to check out the array of great events throughout London's winter months before you book your flights. You might just find a must-visit event worth aligning your trip with — and if not, there's still plenty to keep you busy.
From can't-miss sites like the London Eye, Buckingham Palace, and Big Ben to London's 192 museums or its world-renowned galleries, there's a lot to check out in the U.K.'s capital city, even in the winter. If nightlife is more your scene, you'll find several incredible theaters hosting everything from Hamilton to Hamlet, buzzing nightclubs for every music taste, and countless local pubs where you can enjoy a pint or three.
Winter is a great time to visit London
If you're planning a trip to London during the summer months expecting blue cloudless skies and endless sunshine, you may well be disappointed. The U.K.'s weather is notoriously changeable, and even though June will, of course, be warmer than January, you may be hit with a rain shower all the same. And if you do arrive during a heatwave, bear in mind that not everywhere has air conditioning — several lines of the London Underground in particular will be a hot and sticky ride.
As for a winter visit, you'll definitely experience a cooler climate (think 40 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit) and a high likelihood of rain. But you'll also be able to embrace pub culture to the fullest with a cozy fireside roast dinner. There'll be fewer tourists at London's main attractions, while locals will be at work or school. You'll avoid paying through the roof for a top hotel, and flight prices will be lower, too. And when the heavens open, just use it as an excuse to hail a black cab and get the full London experience.
All the winter events in London you can't miss
Let's start with the obvious: A December visit to London means you can enjoy the Christmas market season, visit Hyde Park's beloved Winter Wonderland, and get stuck into some last-second holiday gift shopping for your loved ones who love to travel. And as day turns to night, the array of fairy lights strung across every attraction will make your Instagram photos even more picturesque. Head to Covent Garden for a stunning display, or go to Kew Gardens to see its extravagant illuminated light show.
January and February also have some great events that are worth planning your trip around, without the same crowds and damage to your wallet that December brings. If you're desperate to soak up London's festive vibe, you can go skating at Canary Wharf ice rink, which remains open until late February 2024. Later in the month, Burn's Night celebrations break out across London pubs, where you can get stuck into a haggis supper or go ceilidh dancing to commemorate this Scottish holiday.
With its many extravagant restaurants and stunning rooftop bars, London is a great place to spoil your partner (or impress your date!) on February 14, giving them a downright awesome Valentine's Day experience. And make sure to visit during London Fashion Week in February to see the city buzzing with shows, designers, and the best-dressed people in the world.