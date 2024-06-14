Getting A Fast Refund On Your Next Canceled Or Delayed Flight Will Be Easier Than Ever

In August 2022, the Department of Transportation (DoT) dropped a rule proposal that was music to every frustrated traveler's ears: Automatic refunds for delays or cancellations. Missed a connecting flight because of a delay? Or perhaps got denied boarding due to the flight being overbooked? The proposed rule aims to ensure you are compensated for getting the short end of the stick. "When Americans buy an airline ticket, they should get to their destination safely, reliably, and affordably," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement at the time. "This new proposed rule would protect the rights of travelers and help ensure they get the timely refunds they deserve from the airlines." Ironically, this ruling itself was delayed, but fortunately, in April 2024, it finally became official, with the agency mandating all airlines to offer automatic refunds to passengers for canceled, "significantly delayed," and "significantly changed" flights, among other hiccups.

"Passengers deserve to get their money back when an airline owes them — without headaches or haggling," Buttigieg said. "Our new rule sets a new standard to require airlines to promptly provide cash refunds to their passengers." This is a huge win for travelers, as it clearly specifies when airlines must refund your money. Before this, DoT's Airline Customer Service Dashboard only outlined what they promised passengers in various situations. But thanks to the 2024 ruling, airlines are legally obligated to fork over refunds — without you even having to ask.