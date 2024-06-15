This Underrated Tourist Town In Mexico Is A Laidback Coastal Paradise Without Crowds
From relaxing at stunning beaches with crystal-blue waters to watching the sun go down with a margarita in hand, Mexico is a dreamy place to go on vacation ... until you factor in the crowds. Tourist hotspot Cancun and its neighboring cities attracted 5.6 million Americans in 2022, according to the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo (via TheStreet), and it's well-known that the Yucatán Peninsula is suffering from overtourism. For a holiday where you can avoid crowds at busy beaches and find space to lay down your towel, try Mexico's Oaxacan coast, specifically Mazunte.
Mazunte is a small beach town with everything you need for a relaxing seaside getaway. With a population of just 1,000 people, Mazunte is located next to party town Zipolite and an hour away from surf hotspot Purto Escondido. Attracting a crowd of backpackers and yogis, Mazunte is known as a hippie haven and is an ideal vacation spot to enjoy the slower pace of life. Located a few minutes away from the main road, Mazunte's beach will likely be within walking distance from your accommodation and is described by Tripadvisor tourists as "one of the most beautiful beaches I've seen."
The best relaxing activities for your Mazunte vacation
Although there are plenty of activities on offer for adventurous tourists, the best thing you can do in Mazunte is, well, nothing. With its sleepy pace of life, you'll feel perfectly content filling your days with relaxing on the beach. And your biggest decision will be whether to order a margarita or a mezcalita. Since Mazunte is a haven for yogis, you can also get your sun salutation on with a peaceful practice at one of the town's many studios. Or book yourself in for a massage to make your vacation even more luxurious.
If all that resting has left you with a bit of energy to take your activities up a notch, Mazunte is said to be a decent place to surf. Its waves can be suitable for beginners and professionals alike, and there are plenty of surf schools in the area that'll be happy to help you get on a board for the first time. If you're a wildlife fan, make whale watching a priority during your Mazunte vacation. It's possible to see whales with your naked eye from Mazunte's beach from December until March — or go on a boat trip to get a closer look.
Mazunte is a haven for eating, drinking, and shopping
From freshly caught fish tacos to cheese-filled tlayudas, Mazunte is a great place to get stuck into Oaxacan cuisine. Thanks to the town's growing reputation as a wellness getaway, you'll also find plenty of healthy and vegan food on offer as well as traditional Mexican delicacies.
At the end of a long day's sunbathing, relax with a cool beer at one of Mazunte's beachside bars. Mazunte doesn't have a big nightlife scene, so if you're looking to truly let your hair down, get a 15-minute taxi to nearby Zipolite, where you'll find countless beach bars and even all-night raves where you can dance the night away.
If you find yourself in Mazunte on a Sunday, you're in luck — the town's charming market featuring local artisans is a great place to browse, haggle, and shop for souvenirs. If you're in Mazunte during the week, head into one of countless boutique stores to find a new outfit to take home with you.