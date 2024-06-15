This Underrated Tourist Town In Mexico Is A Laidback Coastal Paradise Without Crowds

From relaxing at stunning beaches with crystal-blue waters to watching the sun go down with a margarita in hand, Mexico is a dreamy place to go on vacation ... until you factor in the crowds. Tourist hotspot Cancun and its neighboring cities attracted 5.6 million Americans in 2022, according to the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo (via TheStreet), and it's well-known that the Yucatán Peninsula is suffering from overtourism. For a holiday where you can avoid crowds at busy beaches and find space to lay down your towel, try Mexico's Oaxacan coast, specifically Mazunte.

Mazunte is a small beach town with everything you need for a relaxing seaside getaway. With a population of just 1,000 people, Mazunte is located next to party town Zipolite and an hour away from surf hotspot Purto Escondido. Attracting a crowd of backpackers and yogis, Mazunte is known as a hippie haven and is an ideal vacation spot to enjoy the slower pace of life. Located a few minutes away from the main road, Mazunte's beach will likely be within walking distance from your accommodation and is described by Tripadvisor tourists as "one of the most beautiful beaches I've seen."