The Best Budget-Friendly Outdoor Activities In New York City

New York City's biggest downsides include Times Square tourist traps and distrustful empty subway cars, as well as exorbitantly priced activities. When there's warm sunshine and a light breeze, it's especially enticing to spend quality time outside. But just a day exploring the city can easily break the bank — for example, a 2-hour street art walking tour costs nearly $200. As far as the city's affordable outdoor attractions, the Statue of Liberty and Central Park aren't the only places to witness beauty and feel excitement. Aside from NYC's most famous sites, visitors or new residents may not know about the variety of inexpensive outdoor activities in the Big Apple.

Advertisement

Having lived in New York City for over a decade, I've had the wonderful opportunity to explore a multitude of attractions and attend various events outside. Whether checking out lesser-known gems or popular places, I have consistently paid close attention to both quality and price. With these factors at the forefront, my top recommendations are primarily based on first-hand experiences. To provide a well-rounded picture and share any other pertinent details, I supplemented these accounts with comprehensive research. Let's dive into NYC's exceptional budget-friendly outdoor activities, from an enchanting park to rooftop movies.