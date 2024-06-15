Don't Settle For Damp Beach Towels Ever Again With This Genius Hack

All kinds of hacks exist for making your beach day a bit better; for example, who knew how helpful a sled could be at the beach? And now, you'll want to add a yoga mat to your packing list. Not to perform Sun Salutations on — though you can do that too — but so you don't have to try to relax on the sand while lying on a damp, possibly cold beach towel. Granted, if you don't plan on getting in the water, you could get away with only a towel. But if you intend to swim, bring that yoga mat and see what a difference it makes.

By all means, you can and should still pack a towel so you can dry off. However, with the addition of a yoga mat, you won't have to rely on your towel to perform the double duty of drying you off and providing a comfy, protected place to sit. A yoga mat can also supply more cushion than your towel, a particularly helpful feature if you go to a rocky beach.