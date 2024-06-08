The Best Beaches In California For A Perfect Late-Night Summer Bonfire, According To Reviews

California has a reputation for having some of the best beaches in the world, from a vibrant coastal park with sunset views to a unique glittering glass beach. Still, if you want to have a relaxing night sitting around a bonfire and listening to the crashing of the Pacific Ocean waves, you might have to look a little harder. San Diego, for example, forbids visitors from starting fires on beaches outside designated fire pits. Given the limited number of these sites, you'll want to pick your spot and stake it out in advance to make sure you have the perfect place for your night on the sand.

Advertisement

To help you choose the best location for your picturesque evening by the water this summer, we've sorted through thousands of reviews to find the options people reported loving the most and narrowed that down to just the locations that allow fires. Don't get discouraged by the restrictions — some of the most beautiful beaches in the state have designated fire rings for you to use.