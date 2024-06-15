Bypass Long Lines At Europe's Busiest Airport In London With This Free And Easy Hack

London's Heathrow airport, which served nearly 20 million passengers in 2021, also happens to number among the worst airports in the world, with plenty of travelers unimpressed with the security there. Thankfully, the airport has introduced a way to get through that security line a lot quicker. The best part? It's free!

Advertisement

The Heathrow Timeslot lets you reserve a security line time for up to five people from the comfort of your home. Once you sign up with your email address and flight number, you'll get an email confirmation with a QR code. Then, at your designated time (plus or minus 15 minutes), show the QR code to security, and they'll send you to your security lane — as easy as that!

Travelers can book their security time up to three days in advance; set a reminder as the slots can fill up fast. You must choose a spot at least 90 minutes before international flights and an hour before domestic flights, meaning you still have to plan to get to the airport ahead of your flight. But with this new system, you don't have to hope you've left yourself a large enough window to get through security.

Advertisement