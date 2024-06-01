These Are The Worst Airports In The World, According To Reddit

Ah, Paris, the City of Lights. It's a place of romance, beauty, art — and an airport that one Redditor compared to "the waiting room to be sent to hell." While some airports are roasted for one or two failures, Charles De Gaulle (CDG) airport brings a wide range of criticism as hilarious as it is horrifying. Reddit is loaded with complaints about the boarding system, or lack thereof. As u/Jammiedodger_1985 warned, "There is no queuing system, just a free for all to get on the plane."

Advertisement

Others cautioned that CDG's system completely breaks down periodically, with delays causing passengers to miss connecting flights altogether. While it might be unsurprising to many that most CDG employees only speak French, they are also notoriously rude. Furthermore, the food options at CDG are mostly limited to cold items like salads and pastries; as u/Stock_Distance2663 complained, there is nothing but "overpriced mediocre coffee and stale sandwiches."

To circumvent the nightmare, one user suggested booking Paris-Orly Airport whenever possible. If CDG is unavoidable, veteran Paris traveler u/bhbull suggested arriving three hours ahead of your flight. If you're able to, opt for a mid-afternoon flight since security lines for these tend to move more quickly. Additionally, consider giving yourself an extra day in case things don't go well for you at the airport. Finally, they concluded, consider shelling out for a ticket upgrade to economy so you can gain priority access through security.

Advertisement