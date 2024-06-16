Experience New York In A Unique Way By Glamping On This Lush Island With Skyline Views

When you think of visiting New York City, the bustle and tourist traps of Times Square or the majesty of the Statue of Liberty likely come to mind. While you can find some great campsites near New York City, you probably don't associate the city itself with this type of outdoor excursion. Think again: Collective Retreats offers glamping on Governors Island. Though just a 10-minute ferry ride from Manhattan and Brooklyn, the unique destination feels worlds away.

Thanks to its location in the New York Harbor, the 173-acre island enjoys pretty much unsurpassed views of the Lower Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty. You can leave your camping gear at home, as Collective Governors Island has everything you need with a range of accommodation options. The Outlook Villa, the most luxurious choice, consists of a cabin with its own terrace, floor-to-ceiling windows, massive rain shower, and complimentary minibar.

For options more like "real" camping — if your idea of real camping includes high thread count bedding on an actual bed, Wi-Fi, and private decks — it has a number of tents available, some of which feature ensuite bathrooms. Rates start around $200 for this lush New York experience.

