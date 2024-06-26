This Underrated Monument In California Is Basically A Mini Yosemite Without The Crowds

California's Yosemite National Park is undeniably a fantastic place to visit. However, if you plan to travel there during peak season, even the U.S. Department of the Interior agrees you might want to consider a lesser-known alternative if you'd prefer not to fight crowds while attempting to reconnect with nature. Your best bet: Devils Postpile. Those already in the Yosemite area will find this underrated national monument only a few hours away.

Just like travelers sometimes choose the underrated Lassen Volcanic National Park over Yellowstone, you can swap Devils Monument for Yosemite and still have a phenomenal experience. The America the Beautiful National Park Pass includes the national monument, so you won't have to pay extra if you already have it. Given that they share a region, it likely won't surprise you that Devils Postpile boasts some of the same geographical features that bring people to Yosemite from all over the world. It has tall mountains and a truly majestic waterfall like Yosemite, but the strange volcanic rock formation that inspired the monument's name makes the trip worth it, even if you only look at it before hitting the road.

