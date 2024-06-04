The Best Way To Tell If An America The Beautiful National Park Pass Is Right For You

The America the Beautiful National Parks Pass gives you unlimited free admission to more than 2,000 locations around the United States, from major national parks like iconic Yellowstone National Park and postcard-worthy Acadia National Park to historic sites like Alcatraz Island. The pass costs $80 per year, and for some people, that could translate to major savings and more opportunities to enjoy their favorite activities like hiking, camping, and exploring nature. However, if you prefer traveling alone and only visit a national park once or twice a year, you might not be getting your money's worth.

While the America the Beautiful Pass is a great deal, you should also know that the National Park Service also offers some fantastic discounts for certain members of the population. If you're a senior, you can get the $80 annual pass for only $20, or purchase a lifetime pass for only $80. If you volunteer with organizations that are part of the Interagency Pass Program, have certain disabilities, currently serve or have served in the military, or are in the fourth grade, you can get your pass for free. If not, read on to see if an America the Beautiful Pass is right for you.