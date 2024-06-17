The Time-Wasting Mistake Many Travelers Make When Their Flight Is Canceled Or Delayed

It's the worst feeling in the world. You've been planning your vacation for months, saving up and making sure every detail is covered. You're at the airport and ready to board when you hear your flight has been delayed for hours. Maybe it's even been canceled. Like the other passengers on your flight, you rush to the customer service line to get rebooked so you don't miss your connection or get in too late to do what you planned for the day. Then, you wait.

Advertisement

As it turns out, that can be a waste of time and there are other actions you can take that might get you rebooked faster than the others and on your way, like speaking to a gate agent instead and contacting the airline directly.

There are a variety of tips out there for quickly rebooking your flight or attempting to get a refund that doesn't involve the customer service line. We've got the steps you should take right away, even as you're waiting in that customer service line. There is also a really handy guide from the Department of Transportation (DoT) that tells you which major airlines do what for you. Add in the fact that airline customers have a new law coming into effect in the next few months that can help and there are definitely things you can do. Here's what you need to know about actions to take when your flight is delayed or canceled.

Advertisement