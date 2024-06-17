This Popular But Dangerous New York Hike Has Definitely Earned Its Bone-Chilling Name

You need to be particularly sure-footed on the Devil's Path, and in winter, you'll need to wear spikes to traverse the ice. "Take your time," Stanley Rusin, member of Catskill Mountain Search and Rescue, told Times-Union. "Not one part of Devil's Path doesn't have slippery rocks." You'll have to stay focused pretty much the entire time since a misstep could easily lead to an accident, and you might be hours away from help.

And while it's called a trail, sometimes it might not feel like any type of trail you've been on before. Michelle Merlis, an expert trail runner who set the women's unsupported speed record on the Devil's Path, explained that at times, it felt, "like someone marched a straight line through the woods pinning trail markers to trees with complete disregard for what lay underfoot," per Times-Union.

The lack of water is another potential hazard. Depending on the season, there may have been enough recent rainfall that you can get water from mountain streams on the trail, but in summer, you shouldn't assume this will be an option. Dehydration can be dangerous when you're on such a remote trail, and it can lead to more serious conditions like heat stroke.

