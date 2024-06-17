If You Need A Quiet Getaway, These Islands Have You Covered
Different stages of our lives call for different types of getaways. There's the non-stop party vacay in Ibiza, the romantic honeymoon in Greece, and the kid-friendly Floridian holiday filled with theme park attractions. When it comes time to destress completely, though, you're likely searching for something more serene, secluded, and Oh. So. Quiet. We've got you! From a luxury private island resort peppered with beautiful overwater bungalows in the Maldives to a sustainable jungle villa on an isolated Cambodian isle, you won't feel an ounce of tension when visiting these phenomenal atolls. And you won't have to fight for a lounge chair by the pool, either.
On these tranquil islands, tourists can run barefoot on the softest sand, snorkel offshore on the most vibrant coral reefs, and enjoy a respite so euphoric they may never want to leave. If you need a quiet getaway, these islands have you covered. To ensure you'll enjoy a blissed-out retreat, we consulted hundreds of reviews on sites like Tripadvisor, Reddit, and Booking.com. Then, we cross-referenced our findings with articles from tourist agencies and travel experts.
Lizard Island, Australia
It's easy to understand why Lizard Island has earned a reputation as one of Australia's top island and coastal getaways. It is stunning and secluded, making this a truly romantic destination for amorous couples looking for a quiet escape. This isle lies on the northern edge of the Great Barrier Reef and comprises Lizard Island National Park. Lapped by crystalline turquoise waves, this beach-fringed beauty is lush and mountainous, with over half its acreage covered in grassland. You find woodlands filled with eucalyptus and acacia trees and mangroves, too, which means you're bound to run into a variety of wildlife.
While visitors are welcome to camp at Watsons Bay, Lizard Island features a resort so luxurious that it could make you feel like royalty. Stress melts away as you settle into your swanky ocean-view villa at the all-inclusive Lizard Island Resort. As one individual wrote in a review on Tripadvisor, "Everything far exceeded our expectations." The only luxury accommodation set on the Great Barrier Reef, this is a fantastic place to swim and scuba dive – remember never to touch anything while snorkeling.
Song Saa, Cambodia
Two beguiling islands stand out from their pretty neighbors in Cambodia's Koh Rong archipelago. Surrounded by translucent emerald waves that beg visitors to soak away their worries, these small, lush isles are also home to the Song Saa Private Island resort. Known as Koh Ouen and Koh Bong, a wooden bridge joins them from which guests can glimpse the area's vibrant underwater creatures. Whether you stay in an overwater bungalow, oceanfront villa, or a jungle escape, you can't go wrong with a visit to this quiet island.
While there, recharge at the resort's spa, infinity pool, or white sand beach. Still not sold on a trip? Would it help to know this is one of the best all-inclusive island resorts ever? A Tripadvisor reviewer described it as "Paradise on earth." You can only reach the remote locale by boat or helicopter. It lies a 45-minute speedboat ride away from the busy city of Sihanoukville.
Tetiaroa Atoll, French Polynesia
What do Marlon Brando and Barack Obama have in common? They both fell in love with a small and stunning sanctuary known as Tetiaroa Atoll. Romantic dreams come to fruition on this island located on an Edenic stretch of shore in French Polynesia. Tourists with deep pockets can enjoy a relaxing vacation at The Brando, a luxurious resort named after the island's former owner. Set over 30 miles from Tahiti, the resort lies on an atoll as sublime as you would expect from a remote island.
An enclosed lagoon, one of the isle's most coveted features, spans 4.5 miles and boasts a variety of marine animals. Twelve small coral islands, also considered part of Tetiaroa, surround the lagoon. Guests of the resort can explore this unique spot on a guided boat tour or by paddling a canoe or kayak. As one Redditor wrote, "The lagoon is unmatched." With 22 luxe villas, a serene spa, and a lovely infinity pool, you'll find a lot to love about this quiet getaway. Not surprisingly, The Brando tops the list of best all-inclusive resorts for romantic getaways. To get there, board a 20-minute flight from Papeete.
Parrot Cay, Turks and Caicos
If sipping a piña colada next to an A-lister tops your list of things to do on a beach vacation, add Parrot Cay to your must-visit list. Formerly known as Pirate Cay after marauders who hid out there roughly 300 years ago, this 1000-acre island now hosts celebrities and other affluent guests searching for a holiday far from prying eyes. Stars like Donna Karan, Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt, Cindy Crawford, and Ashton Kutcher have visited Parrot Cay.
A small island set in the archipelago between Providenciales and North Caicos in the Turks and Caicos, Parrot Cay is an Edenic place to spend a quiet getaway. You'll find private homes and the uber-luxurious COMO Parrot Cay, a resort boasting chic design, wellness therapies, butler service, and as much privacy as you desire. On Booking.com, a user wrote, "Time slows at COMO. A short stay of 2-3 days feels completely rejuvenating." To get to Parrot Cay, you'll have to cruise for 35 minutes aboard a boat from Providenciales.
Royal Davui, Fiji
Are you hunting for the most romantic island retreat? One that boasts privacy, tranquility, and surroundings so picturesque that you may involuntarily gasp? Turn your sights to the Royal Davui Island Resort in Fiji. A secluded spot known for its luxurious amenities, spectacular design, and five-star service, this is the place to visit for couples who only have eyes for each other. When you aren't trying to intertwine fingers across a blanket on your castaway sand beach picnic, spend time snorkeling, diving, swimming, or kayaking.
Tourists can also visit the island's village or take a cooking class. Did we mention that this private island resort is an adults-only retreat? We told you this was a fabulous spot for lovers. Not convinced? Heed the words of a traveler on Tripadvisor: "Royal Davui is the most amazing place we've ever visited by a mile!" To reach Royal Davui, guests can combine a 30-minute flight from Nadi Airport with a 35-minute boat ride or book a 35-minute helicopter ride from Nadi.
Soneva Fushi, Maldives
Deep in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve lies an island enchanting enough to infiltrate your dreams for years to come. Shaped like an apostrophe and ringed by coral reefs, this idyllic isle is among the largest in the Maldives archipelago. The best things to do there include ziplining through the lush jungle, lounging on soft, sandy beaches, and snorkeling through water teeming with colorful fish. On the island, you'll find the remarkable Soneva Fushi, a lavish five-star resort that may ruin other resorts forever. We're talking water slide from your overwater villa's balcony into the ocean kind of swanky!
Soneva Fushi treats guests to phenomenal service, fine dining, spa treatments, and villas so private you may forget you're not alone on this glorious atoll. Not surprisingly, The World's 50 Best has ranked this resort in the top 10 for its hotel category. A Tripadvisor reviewer wrote that this "is more than just a luxury resort; it is a sanctuary of untouched beauty and eco-friendly elegance." If the island's private locale doesn't feel isolated enough, book a castaway picnic to enjoy a tasty meal on an uninhabited island nearby.
Caye Caulker, Belize
A trip to Caye Caulker, the smaller, quieter version of the more popular Ambergris Caye, is unbelizeable (sorry, we had to). This remote, 4-mile-long isle is a haven for marine lovers, with a UNESCO World Heritage Site (the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System) just offshore. To reach the idyllic, car-free isle, take a ferry from the vibrant Belize City. In just 45 minutes, you'll enter an entirely different world where stress becomes a distant memory, and snorkeling is the activity of choice.
Known as a budget-friendly locale, Caye Caulker offers visitors plenty of things to do, including lazing on the beach, swimming, scuba diving, snorkeling, eating at a local restaurant, and biking along the island's sand-topped roads. Whether you stay at an Airbnb or opt for a cabana at the beachfront Colinda Cabanas, you'll discover myriad accommodations to suit every traveler's taste and financial status. A Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "Caye Caulker is the ultimate casual and authentic island experience."
Little Palm Island, Florida
For many, Florida evokes images of theme parks and crowded beaches, not a secluded island paradise. Those tourists likely haven't visited Little Palm Island. A haven for the monied and A-listers like Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Michael Keaton, this fancy isle plays host to the aptly named Little Palm Island Resort & Spa. Before you wonder, "Florida? Isn't that a crowded Spring Break destination?" Keep reading. Yes, this paradisal island is technically part of the Sunshine State, but you'll swear you're miles away on a Caribbean or even Maldivian holiday when serenaded by the sounds of wind rustling palm leaves and waves caressing the sandy shore.
If you hope to enjoy a blissed-out vacation filled with relaxing moments, outstanding service, and food so tasty you'll beg for seconds, Little Palm Island is the place to be. As a Tripadvisor user wrote, "There is zero hustle and bustle as everything is on 'island time.'" Yes, please! To get there, you'll have to make your way to the Florida Keys before boarding a seaplane or boat for the rest of the journey.
Lombok, Indonesia
Little can ruin a fabulous vacation faster than an obnoxious crowd. You won't have to worry about this on Lombok, a quieter, less visited island than Bali, which lies about 51 nautical miles away. Depending on which ferry you choose, the ride between these two islands will take anywhere from two hours and 45 minutes to four hours and 10 minutes. You'll notice the difference in buzz almost immediately – Lombok is a much more laid-back place.
Lombok's main attractions are its waterfalls, immaculate beaches, and rugged volcanoes, including the majestic Mount Rinjani, a favored place to catch the sunset. Unlike smaller, private islands that grace this list of quiet getaways, Lombok offers public transportation, villages, and a commercial district. That means it's an ideal place to visit for those hoping to try multiple restaurants and experience local culture during their stay. Lombok's proximity to the Gili Islands is another plus, making it easy for tourists to explore the beautiful Gili Meno via a quick, 30-minute ferry ride.
Necker Island, British Virgin Islands
You can thank Sir Richard Branson for the phenomenal Necker Island resort in the British Virgin Islands. An island fit for a billionaire (get it?), this relaxing spot is filled with high-end amenities, myriad water sports, beautiful beaches, and enough vibrant coral reefs to keep underwater enthusiasts happily occupied. With only 24 rooms at Branson's private island resort, the largest number of guests you'll come in contact with is 47. If that's 47 too many people to see, you can shirk strangers and enjoy ultimate privacy by renting the entire resort.
Be warned, this celebrity hot spot doesn't come cheap. A room for two in the Great House costs roughly $6,017 a night. Or you can rent the whole island for $154,958 for an evening. Regardless of the extent of your accommodations splurge, you will surely enjoy this remote island's peacefulness. And if you happen to bump into Harry Styles, the Obamas, or Oprah Winfrey at dinner, that will give you plenty of fodder for future conversations.
Palm Island, St. Vincent and Grenadine
St. Vincent and the Grenadines plays host to a romantic hideaway plush with everything you'd wish for from a tropical vacation. From sugar-white sandy beaches to crystal-clear turquoise water to a four-star resort bursting with accolades, there's much to love about Palm Island. Named after the thousands of trees that call this region home, tourists can explore the isle's numerous trails, say "hello" to the resident wildlife (like iguanas and hermit crabs), spend hours playing in the warm waves, or luxuriate in fabulous amenities at the Palm Island Resort & Spa.
You know you're in for a top-notch experience when your day consists of choosing between five beaches, soothing yourself in the spa, and dining on tasty farm-to-table fare. When the only way to reach your island retreat is by plane, followed by a private boat, your vacation jumps to a new level. Plus, this helps ensure your island stay is as quiet and uncrowded as possible. As one individual wrote in their Tripadvisor review, "This is truly one of the most BEAUTIFUL islands, water and beaches."
Félicité Island, Seychelles
Looking at photos of the Seychelles' Six Senses Zil Pasyon Resort is enough to lower your heart rate. The plush respite sits on one-third of a blissful island ringed by vibrant coral reefs and sugar-white sandy beaches peppered with giant boulders. The water around Félicité Island is so translucent you can spot the area's incredible marine life, including sting rays and turtles, by walking ankle-deep offshore. Granite cliffs tower above the isle's three strands, offering an idyllic background to enhance your quiet getaway. Not surprisingly, this has been dubbed one of the most breathtaking destinations to swim with turtles.
Some of the resort's stunning private residences are carved into these ethereal rocks. To reach Félicité Island, guests can board a speedboat from the nearby (and less tranquil) islands of Praslin or La Digue or hop on a helicopter for a short ride from the main island, Mahé. One reviewer described their trip as "Heaven on earth" on Booking.com. Others commend the resort for its privacy, attentive service, and overall beauty.
Velaa Private Island, Noonu Atoll, Maldives
We dare you to dislike the Maldives. A sublime archipelago made up of over 1,000 islands, there are plenty of hidden gems and luxurious secret escapes to tempt those searching for a quiet island getaway. The Noonu Atoll boasts 71 of these isles, 13 of which have opulent resorts. Among these is Velaa Private Island, a spectacular five-star beauty that will have you wanting to extend your stay. Despite its secluded nature and barefoot luxury, you won't get bored. This pricey private island resort features spacious villas, a golf academy, a kids' club, a well-being village, and so much more. Reviewers on Tripadvisor rave about its fabulous hospitality, pretty surroundings, and fun activities.
If walking hand in hand on the secluded beaches with your lover isn't private enough, the resort offers "The Romantic Residence," a plush, one-bedroom overwater villa that can only be reached by boat. Are you drooling yet? To get to Velaa Private Island, you'll have to board a seaplane in Malé for a 45-minute journey or cruise on a yacht for four hours.
Gili Meno, Indonesia
Good news for penny pinchers: the Gili Islands are budget-conscious warm weather destinations guaranteed to cure your winter blues. Those looking for the quietest of the isles should set their sights on Gili Meno. The most laid-back of Indonesia's Gili Islands, this is a smaller sibling of the more party-centric Gili Trawangan. During the day, visitors can relax knowing they can partake in activities like snorkeling, scuba diving, beach lounging, and horseback riding without bumping into a large mass of sweaty tourists speaking much louder than necessary.
Gili Meno's serene beaches allow tourists to enjoy evenings digging their toes in soft sand lulled by waves lapping the shore. You can thank Mother Nature for the isle's most peaceful nightly entertainment – twinkling stars. To reach the island, take a two-hour speedboat from Bali's east coast or hop on a shuttle boat from Lombok, which will take about 20 minutes. Not convinced you should go? On Tripadvisor, a reviewer said that Gili Meno "offers a private island feeling with best snorkeling and diving site."
Kokomo Private Island, Fiji
Nature lovers are in for a treat at Kokomo Private Island. A haven for marine life, this Fijian beauty lies 45 minutes from Nadi International Airport by seaplane. From the sky, you'll see the island's lush rainforests, picturesque beaches, coral reefs, and water the shade of azure you dream about on cold winter nights. The Great Astrolabe Reef circles the island, attracting scuba divers craving an exciting adventure filled with colorful creatures.
On land, you'll find the swanky Kokomo Private Island Fiji, an elegant resort that boasts a mere 26 villas and bures. You won't run into hordes of tourists during your stay, which is good for those searching for a quiet island getaway. From their luxe base, guests can enjoy fun excursions like fishing, kayaking, jumping on an ocean trampoline, snorkeling, and diving, not to mention fabulous food and service. A user wrote on Tripadvisor, "Stop reading and just book it!" We couldn't say it better ourselves.
Our methodology
Have you ever had a relaxing holiday spoiled by crushing crowds or raucous children? Talk about a vacation letdown! As busy people who crave a quiet holiday, we understand how important it is to find a locale as secluded and relaxing as you dreamed it would be. That's why we dug deep when researching this article about the best islands for a quiet getaway. We read hundreds of traveler reviews on sites like Tripadvisor, Booking.com, and Reddit and delved through articles outlining the pros and cons of serene islands across the globe. Then, we culminated our research to decide which of these isles were the most resplendent and peaceful.