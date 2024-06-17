If You Need A Quiet Getaway, These Islands Have You Covered

Different stages of our lives call for different types of getaways. There's the non-stop party vacay in Ibiza, the romantic honeymoon in Greece, and the kid-friendly Floridian holiday filled with theme park attractions. When it comes time to destress completely, though, you're likely searching for something more serene, secluded, and Oh. So. Quiet. We've got you! From a luxury private island resort peppered with beautiful overwater bungalows in the Maldives to a sustainable jungle villa on an isolated Cambodian isle, you won't feel an ounce of tension when visiting these phenomenal atolls. And you won't have to fight for a lounge chair by the pool, either.

Advertisement

On these tranquil islands, tourists can run barefoot on the softest sand, snorkel offshore on the most vibrant coral reefs, and enjoy a respite so euphoric they may never want to leave. If you need a quiet getaway, these islands have you covered. To ensure you'll enjoy a blissed-out retreat, we consulted hundreds of reviews on sites like Tripadvisor, Reddit, and Booking.com. Then, we cross-referenced our findings with articles from tourist agencies and travel experts.