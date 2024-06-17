What Is The Bulkhead On A Plane (And Should You Sit There)?

Many of us have our go-to seats on a plane. Frequent travelers often swear by the aisle seat and believe it's the best choice for its easy access to the lavatory and a bit more elbow room. Meanwhile, fans of the window seat claim it's the best for cranking out some work or just enjoying the view. Conversely, there are some seats that are universally dreaded and advised to be avoided at all costs, with a bulkhead seat being among them. Then again, whether a bulkhead seat is a blessing or a curse ultimately depends on your travel style and who you're flying with.

To the uninitiated, bulkhead seats are right behind the partitions that divvy up the plane's sections. These partitions, known as bulkheads, offer a bit of a mixed bag. Some airlines tout these seats as semi-premium and even charge an additional fee for booking them thanks to the extra legroom they sometimes provide. But on smaller planes, the supposed added leeway is pretty much non-existent.

And sure, being in the first row of a cabin section sounds like a sweet deal. But the true value of a bulkhead seat is all about context. Traveling with a toddler who needs a bassinet? Bulkhead is your new best friend. Flying solo and want to keep your stuff easily accessible? Steer clear and save yourself the hassle — unless you want to be situated near a fussy infant crying for half the flight.

