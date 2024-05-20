Frequent Travelers Know The Aisle Seat On A Plane Is The Best Choice And This Is Why

Everyone has their preferences when it comes to choosing an airline seat. Maybe you know you're going to nod off the second the wheels leave the tarmac, so you choose a window seat so as not to be disturbed. Maybe you're one of the lucky ones who gets to fly first or business class and you have plenty of room — and access to the best overhead bin space — no matter which seat you pick. It's a remote possibility that you're one of the people who enjoys being squished between other humans in a middle seat, or you end up there because of a partner who has a strong preference. However, if you're a frequent traveler, you likely know that the aisle seat is the best choice on a plane. There are a number of reasons for this, including quick access to the restroom whenever you feel like getting up, and yes, even sleeping.

Surely that's not true, you may be thinking. What if I want to sleep against the window/wall? Even that has a solution with many airlines having headrests that bend so your head doesn't end up on a stranger's shoulders since you forgot your favorite neck pillow. There are even scarves with supports inside to hold your head up, no matter what seat you're in, and that's barely scratching the surface. Here are even more reasons to choose the aisle seat.