What To Expect If Your Boarding Pass Says 'See Agent' On It

There are a lot of codes that can appear on your boarding pass, and you may wonder what they all mean. You could see something like SSSS on your boarding pass, which may mean you need a secondary screening at security, or your ticket might feature the FQTV code, meaning you're a frequent traveler. Codes themselves may not alarm you, but you wouldn't be alone if you worried about finding "see agent" on that slip of paper that permits you to get on the plane. There are several reasons you might see this on your boarding pass. For example, you may have booked a basic economy fare and don't have a seat assignment (you also might see "seat assigned at gate" when this happens), or the flight could be oversold or you may be required to have your travel documents checked again.

Advertisement

There are other things that can come up like seats being blocked out for other travelers or a change in your travel plans. While it's always best to approach anything to do with travel in a calm manner, it's no surprise that you'd be concerned about this. We'll explain each reason for this note and what you can do about it, and this information might even benefit you in the end.