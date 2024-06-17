Puerto Rico's 'Hidden Islands' Are An Underrated Destination For Your Next Tropical Escape

Puerto Rico is a cultural and natural gem of both the Caribbean and the United States. With its waterfalls, the only tropical national park in the country, historic landmarks, seemingly endless beaches, and exceptional resorts for all types of travelers, it's a tropical playground for beach and history enthusiasts alike. Located near the British Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico is a hot spot in the Caribbean, and the fact that there's no passport required for U.S. citizens to visit this unincorporated territory makes it an even more attractive vacation destination. Unfortunately, this can lead to overcrowded attractions. But while the masses are checking out the iconic fortresses in Old San Juan, you can discover some of Puerto Rico's best kept secrets.

For example, Puerto Rico has its own archipelago. Two of the most popular islands in the group are located just off the eastern shore — the still mostly undiscovered Culebra and Vieques, each of which reveals its own personality to those who visit. Both islands are easily accessible from Puerto Rico, so you can visit as a day trip. However, to really embrace all these islands have to offer, and to deepen your connection with the region, plan to stay a few days if you can.