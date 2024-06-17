Why Tape Is The Secret Weapon You Need To Pack For Your Next Hotel Stay

When you pack for vacation, you probably have the usual items in your suitcase: Clothing, toiletries, shoes, travel documents, a good book, and snacks for travel. What you might not think to pack is a roll of duct tape. If putting tape on your packing list sounds sort of odd, keep reading, because this item is a secret vacation weapon more versatile than that pair of black pants that goes with everything. There are so many things you can do with it, including child- or baby-proofing a hotel room. In fact, in that case, it's an essential for a safer trip. In fact, it's up there with Ziploc bags, which you should always pack in your carry-on.

Even if you don't have the little ones with you, there are all sorts of uses for duct tape, from keeping the drapes closed to fixing broken suitcases. You can use it to help you sleep, and to make sure you claim the correct suitcase. Here are all the things you can do with duct tape in your hotel room and when you venture out to explore new places. (We will not judge you at all if you, like travel expert Samantha Brown in her Instagram post on the subject, call it "duck tape." It's more fun that way.)