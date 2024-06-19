The One National Park You May Want To Avoid Visiting In The Summer For Your Own Safety

Although it's surrounded by snow-covered cliffs, Death Valley is famous all around the world not only for being the lowest place in North America, but especially for its blistering heat. In the summer, in the lowest parts of Death Valley National Park, that heat becomes extremely dangerous, even deadly. Despite the obvious risks, tourists continue visiting this destination even in the heat of August. As enticing as the desire to experience such a unique landscape at its most extreme may be, you may want to reconsider going to Death Valley at its hottest.

Given Bright Angel Trail's status as one of the most iconic (and certainly dangerous) hikes in Arizona, if not the entire U.S., the Grand Canton State is no stranger to attracting tourists to dangerous spots. Many people who travel to Death Valley in summer go to challenge themselves to a notoriously grueling experience, but with temperatures that can soar up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit, it might not be worth the risk just to be able to say that you accomplished it. After all, hikers have been killed by this harsh environment.