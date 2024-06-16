Locals Of Italy Cringe When Tourists Make This Money-Wasting Hydration Mistake

A trip to Italy is a dream. It can also be rather expensive. Airfare, hotels or rentals, food, water ... it all adds up quickly. There is, however, a way to save a little bit of pocket money in Italy, and when tourists don't do this, locals tend to cringe. It might not be fair because these vacationers probably don't realize what they're doing wrong, but it's all about hydration. Instead of buying an overpriced bottle of water at a shop, you should, as the locals do, be using one of the plentiful public drinking fountains that dot the country.

Called "nasone" (plural: "nasoni") or "big nose" fountains (though they are also referred to as fontanella), these are public spots where you can fill up a water bottle or drink right from the spout. There are upwards of 2,500 of them in Rome alone. They may be simple spouts or elaborately decorated with animal heads or mythical creatures, and they're cold, clean, and, most importantly, free. Before visiting Italy, you'll definitely want to know about the nasoni, a little peculiarity of some of them, and how to find them in the first place.