Best Practices For Flying With Musical Instruments

If you're a musician or you often fly with one, you know that taking an instrument on a plane comes with a lot of issues. If you play the piccolo, you might be able to place it into your carry-on bag, but if it's something more fragile and larger, like a guitar, you could be in for a rough ride. Certain instruments just don't fit into the carry-on size guidelines for many airlines, and while you might get lucky with lots of overhead space on a flight, you also might not, given how quickly those bins fill up. In fact, you could even be asked to check the bag it's in. If you didn't prepare for that, or have a soft case, you're looking at hours of worry, and possibly a broken violin or bent trumpet.

Advertisement

There are some guidelines set out by the Department of Transportation (DOT), but they can be a little complicated. That doesn't mean you don't have options, though. We have the best practices for you on how to book the flight in the first place, packing your instrument, how some rules can be gotten around in certain situations, and what to do if you run into an issue or end up with a broken instrument.