What Those Sneaky 'Resort Fees' Really Are And How To Avoid Paying Them

They go by several names, though no matter how they're listed they're generic. Whether they're listed as resort fees, urban fees, or destination fees, they're a common traveler nuisance. You can't always get away with not paying them, though it certainly doesn't stop folks from trying. Especially since they don't hold a lot of purpose for the consumer, just the resort or hotel property — much like those pesky high Airbnb fees which you can avoid as well.

Advertisement

According to travel industry analyst and founder of Atmosphere Research Group Henry Harteveldt, they're part of a wider strategy. He told The New York Times that resort fees exist "to keep their published base rates lower to compete with other hotels in online or mobile tools. It's annoying to the traveler because hotels are not being transparent and resort fees are unavoidable."

These fees have not always been part of the hotel game. They didn't really appear until 1997 and have been a highly lucrative tactic for properties ever since. Even if your resort fee is only $10 a night, over a week's vacation that snowballs into $70. Multiply that by all the hotels doing the same thing and you're looking at additional profit for the properties in the hundreds of millions. So, what can we do about it?

Advertisement