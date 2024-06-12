These Major Cruise Lines' Prices Are About To Be A Lot Less Confusing And Secretive

The most important thing to note about this new law is that it is a California state requirement. That means that it doesn't have to apply to all cruise lines, or even to all cruises within the same cruise line. Each company can decide how they will deal with California's requirements. For example, Royal Caribbean Group (which also includes Celebrity Cruises) and Carnival have already announced they will include the fees in all pricing for all cruises in order to stay consistent with the changes in California. Other cruise companies, however, may only include the fees for the California region, but continue to exclude them in other areas.

Cruisers should also note that there are other add-on fees that are not included in the Honest Pricing Law. For example, excursions and gratuities will be separate. Customers will also still have to decide whether buying a drink package is worth the additional expense. Overall, travelers will still have to do their due diligence; however, for many, the Honest Pricing Law is simplifying the cruise-buying process. That's great news, and now that you're on the right track with your cruise pricing, you should also be aware of other major factors, like what happens if your cruise ship leaves port without you.