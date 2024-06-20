The 5 Best Hotels In America For A Chocolate Lover's Bucket List

Whether it's a family vacation to a little-known national park, a solo trip to the big city, or a girls' getaway to wine country, people travel for all sorts of reasons. Whatever the occasion, the typical way to choose your hotel for your trip would be based on its proximity to the attractions you want to see or the perks that it has. But if you've got a sweet tooth, specifically for chocolate, why not pick your hotel based on its chocolate offerings?

Enjoying chocolate can be seen as a way to connect with a long, rich global history. Thousands of years ago, people in what's now Mexico were using cacao beans, as they featured in some Mayan ceremonies and celebrations. Fast forward to the late 1500s and chocolate had become popular across Europe, and it spread across the world after that. As for chocolate's place in American heritage, it goes back to when the country was formed — soldiers were sometimes paid with chocolate during the Revolutionary War.

Now you can get chocolate in your spa treatments, craft cocktails, and even your holiday decor with a visit to these five U.S. hotels, which we've personally visited and found to have some of the most unique, specialized, and delicious chocolate experiences.

