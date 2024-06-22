The Best Seat On The Plane For Travelers Who Want The Most Space To Themselves

When it comes to securing the best seat on a plane, you're often stuck choosing your battles. Sure, you can splurge on a first or business-class ticket to get maximum comfort, but that means digging deep into your wallet. Or, you can save some cash and squeeze into a cramped coach seat, relying on viral TikTok hacks to make it bearable and a wee bit comfier. Ultimately, it's all about your personal preference and tolerance levels. However, if personal space is your top priority, consider the advice of travel experts: choose a seat at the back of the plane. Yes, the very seats that many dread might actually be your best bet for some peace and quiet.

These seats get a bad rap because they're near the bathrooms, and yes, you'll be the last to get off the plane. But there's a silver lining: fewer people to annoy with your reclining seat and less chance of inconveniencing others. In short, fewer people getting into your business and more freedom to move. "On shorter flights, booking the back row means I can recline (with some restrictions) without bumping into the knees of the passenger behind me and avoid a passive-aggressive complaint or, worse, a broken laptop or tablet," travel writer Victoria Walker explained to The Washington Post. Plus, since these seats are less popular, you're more likely to end up with an empty seat next to you, and that means even more personal space for you to enjoy the entire flight.

