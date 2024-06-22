The Best Seat On The Plane For Travelers Who Want The Most Space To Themselves
When it comes to securing the best seat on a plane, you're often stuck choosing your battles. Sure, you can splurge on a first or business-class ticket to get maximum comfort, but that means digging deep into your wallet. Or, you can save some cash and squeeze into a cramped coach seat, relying on viral TikTok hacks to make it bearable and a wee bit comfier. Ultimately, it's all about your personal preference and tolerance levels. However, if personal space is your top priority, consider the advice of travel experts: choose a seat at the back of the plane. Yes, the very seats that many dread might actually be your best bet for some peace and quiet.
These seats get a bad rap because they're near the bathrooms, and yes, you'll be the last to get off the plane. But there's a silver lining: fewer people to annoy with your reclining seat and less chance of inconveniencing others. In short, fewer people getting into your business and more freedom to move. "On shorter flights, booking the back row means I can recline (with some restrictions) without bumping into the knees of the passenger behind me and avoid a passive-aggressive complaint or, worse, a broken laptop or tablet," travel writer Victoria Walker explained to The Washington Post. Plus, since these seats are less popular, you're more likely to end up with an empty seat next to you, and that means even more personal space for you to enjoy the entire flight.
Consider a bulkhead window seat, too
Another less popular spot on planes is the bulkhead. Some even swear it's one of the worst rows that's to be avoided at all costs. And honestly, that's understandable. There's usually no space for your personal items, so you're stuck cramming them into the overhead bins. Plus, bulkheads are often where bassinets are attached, meaning you'll likely be sharing the row with infants who may or may not whine the entire flight.
But if you've got your noise-canceling headphones ready, the bulkhead can be great for those who value their personal space. Especially the window seat — less chance of a seatmate invading your bubble, and you get a cozy spot to lean your head for a nap. The best part? There's extra legroom. Lots of it. You can stretch out without the fear of kicking the person in front of you — because there is no one there. "I prefer bulkhead in PS because the legroom is massive, you can even step out without disrupting the person in the aisle seat if you're in the window," one Reddit user said.
Not all planes have the same configuration, though, so there may be some with bulkhead seats that are stingy on the extra space. Do yourself a favor and research the plane you'll be on, so you don't end up disappointed once you reach your seat.
You can also try buying the seat next to you
If you don't want the headache of trying to pick the perfect plane seat but still crave the luxury of personal space, why not just buy the seat next to you? While there are tricks floating around to get a whole row to yourself, they often involve a partner in crime or bending the rules. To do it the "ethical" way solo, simply buy the adjacent seat — assuming you're flying with an airline that offers this service.
Alaska Airlines has a Comfort Seat option where you can snag the adjacent seat at an unpublished rate, but you'll need to call them to book it. American Airlines, United, JetBlue, and Delta also allow you to reserve the seat next to you, but be prepared to pay the same price as a regular ticket. On the flip side, some international airlines let you buy extra seats at a discounted rate. Etihad Airways lets you bid for the adjacent seat 72 hours before takeoff, while Philippine Airlines offers Neighbor-Free seating for as low as $30. Qantas has a similar program, but you only get the chance to buy around 48 hours before the flight. Emirates takes it up a notch, allowing passengers to buy up to three empty seats, though you have to do this at the check-in counter.
Sure, this option isn't the cheapest, but at least you won't have anyone breathing down your neck for the entire flight. As we said, you gotta choose your battles, right?