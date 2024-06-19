The Water Park Capital Of The World Is An Iconic Midwest Gem Perfect For Families

For Midwestern kids, especially those from Illinois and Wisconsin, summertime elicits thoughts of a city made of waterslides. That's because Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World, beckoned. After all, the city is home to over 20 waterparks and over 200 waterslides, so it's a fitting title. And, as of May 25, 2024, the Dells is also home to the tallest water slide in the country. Called The Rise of Icarus, this 145-foot tall slide resides at Mt. Olympus.

To add to the Dells' mystique as a thrill destination, the city houses other record-breaking waterparks. According to the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, there are a handful of record holders. Per the site, these include "Wilderness Hotel & Golf Resort, America's largest indoor/outdoor waterpark resort with four indoor and four outdoor waterparks, Kalahari Resort, Wisconsin's largest indoor waterpark, Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park, home to America's first rotating waterslide..." The Dells is also home to Noah's Ark WaterPark, the country's largest outdoor waterpark, and The Polynesian Water Park Resort, which was the first indoor waterpark.

Having been to all of them, some numerous times, it is pretty incredible to see the innovation over the years. Waterparks have come a long way since Noah's Ark opened in 1979, and it seems the Dells is not shying away from the waterpark game anytime soon. It's an especially great destination for a passport-free getaway, when you don't have enough time to explore the best water parks in the Caribbean.

