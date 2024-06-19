The Water Park Capital Of The World Is An Iconic Midwest Gem Perfect For Families
For Midwestern kids, especially those from Illinois and Wisconsin, summertime elicits thoughts of a city made of waterslides. That's because Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World, beckoned. After all, the city is home to over 20 waterparks and over 200 waterslides, so it's a fitting title. And, as of May 25, 2024, the Dells is also home to the tallest water slide in the country. Called The Rise of Icarus, this 145-foot tall slide resides at Mt. Olympus.
To add to the Dells' mystique as a thrill destination, the city houses other record-breaking waterparks. According to the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, there are a handful of record holders. Per the site, these include "Wilderness Hotel & Golf Resort, America's largest indoor/outdoor waterpark resort with four indoor and four outdoor waterparks, Kalahari Resort, Wisconsin's largest indoor waterpark, Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park, home to America's first rotating waterslide..." The Dells is also home to Noah's Ark WaterPark, the country's largest outdoor waterpark, and The Polynesian Water Park Resort, which was the first indoor waterpark.
Having been to all of them, some numerous times, it is pretty incredible to see the innovation over the years. Waterparks have come a long way since Noah's Ark opened in 1979, and it seems the Dells is not shying away from the waterpark game anytime soon. It's an especially great destination for a passport-free getaway, when you don't have enough time to explore the best water parks in the Caribbean.
All kinds of waterpark fun anytime in Wisconsin Dells
Wisconsin Dells didn't get its reputation as the Water Park Capital of the World without having a ton of variety. In fact, it has more indoor and outdoor water parks per capita than anywhere else, and having both options has been a key to the destination's success.
Although the Dells is full of outdoor water parks, The Polynesian's indoor water park in 1989 gave the tourist spot an advantage — not losing customers when the weather got cold. Rhonda Parchem, director of marketing and communications at the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, told Wisconsin Public Radio in 2022 that this was huge.
"The fact that we could offer an option to swim, splash, slide down waterslides all year long in Wisconsin was a real game changer," Parchem told the outlet. "As more and more waterparks were developed, that really gave us a point of differentiation to other Midwest destinations." Now, there are a dozen indoor water parks in the Dells, giving travelers a chance to enjoy the water even during the cold, rain, or snowy days. Some of these parks, like Great Wolf Lodge, are enormous, while others, like the Grand Marquis Waterpark Hotel, are more petite — but no less fun.
A long history of water tourism in Wisconsin Dells
Beyond the kitschy nature of Wisconsin Dells as a tourist destination with numerous souvenir or fudge shops, the city has deep roots with water tourism. Flanking the Wisconsin River, visitors have flocked here for a long time to admire the water, navigate it, or watch the boats. Originally incorporated as Kilbourn City in 1856, the Dells has long been Wisconsin's premiere destination. Even in 1858, visitors were enamored with the area's water features.
The Wisconsin Historical Society offers an anonymous tourist from 1858 reflecting on their time in the Dells: "Here a river of hundreds of miles in length, that has leaped cataracts and rushed almost unchecked over rapids, spreads at will over plains, and piled up in its playfulness sand-bars of acres in size, suddenly finds itself contracted ... Here the fun begins in earnest ... when the river again expands and the rapidity of the current is lessened." Even a newspaper cutting the Wisconsin Mirror circa 1856 said the natural beauty would forever make it a travelers' destination, via Wis Dells. To enjoy more natural Midwestern lakeside beauty, consider incorporating it into this scenic road trip.
Beyond the water parks, there is so much to do on the water in the Dells. We highly recommend taking one of the Dells Boat Tours for a spin to glimpse the truly remarkable nature of this place. You should also consider making a stop Northward for kayaking at this underrated Wisconsin-based National Park.