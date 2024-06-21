This Otherworldly Georgia Beach Is Consistently Rated As One Of America's Best

When it comes to destinations in Georgia, big cities like Atlanta and Savannah undoubtedly cross visitors' minds. However, what they might not realize is that the Georgia coast is home to magnificent islands offering a slice of paradise in the Peach State. This includes Jekyll Island. Located less than two hours from Savannah, it was once a vacation haven for the uber wealthy of America's Gilded Age. This little known Georgia island boasts pristine beaches but one in particular stands out: Driftwood Beach. In 2024, Driftwood Beach came in at number eight on Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for Best of the Best Beaches in the United States.

Advertisement

Likewise, Tripadvisor has Driftwood Beach listed as the top thing to do on Jekyll Island. So, what makes it so special? Visitors will find driftwood trees scattered throughout the shore, making for a magical sight to behold. "What a surprise to walk on to the beach and see miles of actual dead trees that had become weathered, some uprooted, and battered by erosion over many years. It was almost unearthly to see the beauty and stark contrast to all the lush growth on the rest of the island," said one Tripadvisor reviewer.

Another stated, "Very haunting and beautiful at the same time." If you want to experience Driftwood Beach for yourself, parking is available and is free. In addition, leashed dogs are welcomed. However, don't just come to Jekyll Island for Driftwood Beach, there is much more see and do.

Advertisement