A Visit To The US' Only Tropical Rainforest Feels Like A Beautiful Costa Rican Vacation

Covering over 28,000 acres, this is a national forest with much to discover. Hiking is a popular activity, and there are lots of trails to cater to the interest. You can either map out a plan or simply follow the signs and explore as you go. Either way, a stop at the El Portal Visitor Center is a great place to start. From easy to challenging, the trails will lead you to waterfalls, pools for swimming, and rushing river waters. As you climb, you move through a diverse landscape that includes 240 species of native trees, and may encounter plants and animals that you can't see elsewhere in the U.S.

This lush mountain terrain is the very definition of a tropical rainforest. Keep your eye out for native plants, such as the dozens of species of orchids, or the over 150 species of ferns. If you're lucky, you'll spot a tiny creature that's endemic to the region — the coquí. While El Yunque isn't the only place in Puerto Rico you might see them, of the 17 species that are native to the island, 13 can be found here. Like the tropical forests of Costa Rica, you may also spot parrots in El Yunque. If you do, it would be an exquisitely special event, since there are only a few dozen of the highly endangered Puerto Rican Parrots known to be left on the island.