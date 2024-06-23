The Most Walkable City In The World Is This Lively European Gem With Unique Charm
Walkable cities are unfortunately rare in the United States. However, the opposite is true in Europe. In April 2024, a study conducted by The Burrow from Compare the Market, a price comparison website, named five European cities as the most walkable in the world. So, which city topped the list? That honor goes to Munich, Germany, the capital of Bavaria. Located only about an hour and half from Salzburg, Austria, it's perhaps best known for being home to the legendary Oktoberfest, a cultural celebration centered on beer.
This destination is very much a modern city but with the aura of a Bavarian village. In fact, it's the third most populous city in Germany. Munich also happens to be one of the cheapest places to catch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour abroad. As for its remarkable walkability, The Burrow states that 86% of Munich's population is concentrated in car-free zones. Of course, this is also a bonus for tourists. For instance, Marienplatz, the historical town square, is rated as one of the best things to do in Munich on Tripadvisor.
From Marienplatz, visitors can walk to other high-rated attractions such as the Munich Residence, an opulent palace that dates back to the 1300s, or Viktualienmarkt, a famed outdoor market, and much more. Unsurprisingly, there are several walking tours available for visitors who are keen to explore the city on foot.
Discover Munich with a guided tour
If you're in Munich and want to visit its many stunning attractions but are unsure where to start, opt for a guided walking tour. Radius Tours offers a 2-hour excursion of Old Town, which is where visitors will find Marienplatz, Munich Residence, and Viktualienmarkt. The tour stops at these locations and more, including the Englischer Garten. Also known as the English Garden, this striking park is a must-see in Munich and is where visitors and locals can enjoy a scenic nature walk.
That said, the Old Town walking tour is highly rated on Tripadvisor with reviewers praising Radius Tours' guides for providing historical insights and tales on Munich's landmarks. One individual stated, "The tour was wonderful, and we got to see things we would've completely missed on our own."
Munich is equally a paradise for bikers. As noted by The Burrow, the city has 1,468,623 km of bike trails, which is the equivalent to over 912,000 miles. If you would rather explore Munich via bicycle, Radius Tours does have a bike tour. The 3 hour activity takes visitors to Old Town, the English Garden, Hofgarten, a park on the grounds of the Munich Residence, and more. Keep in mind that both the Old Town walking tour and the Munich bike tour are conducted in English.
Public transportation in Munich isn't shabby either
If you are not interested in a guided tour, you can also rent a bike for a few hours or days from Radius Tours. While walking and biking might be the best way to roam Munich and its points of interests, the city does have a public transportation system consisting of buses and trams. The MVV takes passengers throughout Munich and even to Munich Airport. With that in mind, The Burrow commended MVV for its safety. Tripadvisor reviewers also have much to say about MVV.
One individual wrote, "If you want to get around Munich relatively fast this is one of the options I recommend. MVV is there you just need to use it." Another explained, "It also means that you can stay outside Munich and travel in for dinner/theatre/exhibitions whilst also enjoying a stay in the countryside." Perhaps the only downside is that passengers can expect to pay over $4 for a single ticket. At the time of this writing, this makes it more expensive than Berlin's, Germany's capital, public transportation.
Note that tickets can be purchased online or on ticket machines found at MVV stations. Are you ready to plan a vacation to walkable Munich? Travel guru Rick Steves says to visit Germany, a must-see European country, in Spring or Fall. If you want to spend time in one of his favorite European towns in Germany, Rothenburg ob der Tauber, is less than three hours from Munich.