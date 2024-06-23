The Most Walkable City In The World Is This Lively European Gem With Unique Charm

Walkable cities are unfortunately rare in the United States. However, the opposite is true in Europe. In April 2024, a study conducted by The Burrow from Compare the Market, a price comparison website, named five European cities as the most walkable in the world. So, which city topped the list? That honor goes to Munich, Germany, the capital of Bavaria. Located only about an hour and half from Salzburg, Austria, it's perhaps best known for being home to the legendary Oktoberfest, a cultural celebration centered on beer.

This destination is very much a modern city but with the aura of a Bavarian village. In fact, it's the third most populous city in Germany. Munich also happens to be one of the cheapest places to catch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour abroad. As for its remarkable walkability, The Burrow states that 86% of Munich's population is concentrated in car-free zones. Of course, this is also a bonus for tourists. For instance, Marienplatz, the historical town square, is rated as one of the best things to do in Munich on Tripadvisor.

From Marienplatz, visitors can walk to other high-rated attractions such as the Munich Residence, an opulent palace that dates back to the 1300s, or Viktualienmarkt, a famed outdoor market, and much more. Unsurprisingly, there are several walking tours available for visitors who are keen to explore the city on foot.

