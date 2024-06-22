What Does It Really Mean To Rent From A Superhost On Airbnb?

Accommodation is one of the biggest headaches when planning a trip. It's usually the priciest part, and it's where you'll be crashing after your adventures. When faced with the choice between a hotel and an Airbnb, many people go for the latter, especially if they're traveling with a group, need to do their own laundry, want to cook their own meals, or just want to feel like a local for a change. Airbnb is also generally more convenient, freeing you from expensive hotel fees and offering a wider range of options. But with the deluge of listings out there, picking the perfect Airbnb can be overwhelming. If staying in an Airbnb with no reviews feels too risky, your best bet is to opt for a property hosted by a "Superhost."

A Superhost on Airbnb is the crème de la crème. According to the platform, these hosts "go above and beyond to provide excellent hospitality." You can easily spot them among hundreds of listings, all thanks to a special Superhost badge stuck to their property, a sign they've been vetted by Airbnb and can actually deliver what they promise. If you're new to Airbnb, picking a Superhost listing can save you from potential horror stories. After all, to earn that coveted badge, hosts must meet some pretty stringent criteria, so if you book them, you'll know you're in good hands — usually.