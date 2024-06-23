The Genius Airbnb Booking Tip To Make You Feel Safer As A Solo Traveler

When looking for an Airbnb, Vrbo, or other rental while traveling alone, check the reviews first. If anything seems dicey, keep looking. While you don't get the address until you book, you'll know the area it's in. (If you're near to what you want to see, that cuts down on rideshares and walking at night.) Give yourself time to look up the neighborhood and the safety of the area. Find a place that has a lockbox instead of meeting the host in person. If you can manage it, try to arrive during daylight so you're not fiddling with things in the dark. Once inside, inspect the area, looking in closets, rooms, and under beds.

An easy and inexpensive item can keep you a bit safer (and it's good for hotels, too). A doorstop wedge in all the doors (including your bedroom door) at night is an extra level of security and you can get a pack of four for a mere $6 on Amazon. You should also leave a light on in a couple of rooms.

Tell your friends where you're staying, but don't give that information to strangers. It's worth having a text or phone check in time with family or friends so they know you're doing well. Pre-program any emergency numbers into your phone so you can call quickly if necessary. You should also study a map of the area so you're not looking at your phone all the time.