The Genius Airbnb Booking Tip To Make You Feel Safer As A Solo Traveler
It can be an incredible experience to travel alone. You don't have to worry about anyone else's schedule, food preferences, or even wake-up times. You are free to indulge in any way you like. It's something everyone should try at least once in their life. There are some things, however, that solo travelers have to keep in mind, and the top one is safety. That's especially important when booking an Airbnb. One genius booking tip for that very thing is to list two travelers instead of letting your host know that you're there alone. Even if it costs a little bit more, it's worth it for the peace of mind.
There are some great tips out there for those vacationing alone. Travel pro Samantha Brown warns solo travelers against wearing certain colors, and expert Pamela Holt has a clever accessory tip to feel safer solo, but there is so much more. In fact, we have quite a number of hacks for keeping yourself secure at an Airbnb or other vacation rental in addition to listing two guests. We've even got some for when you're checking into a hotel instead. Here's what you should know before you have the experience of a lifetime traveling as a party of one.
Booking a solo Airbnb in the safest way possible
When looking for an Airbnb, Vrbo, or other rental while traveling alone, check the reviews first. If anything seems dicey, keep looking. While you don't get the address until you book, you'll know the area it's in. (If you're near to what you want to see, that cuts down on rideshares and walking at night.) Give yourself time to look up the neighborhood and the safety of the area. Find a place that has a lockbox instead of meeting the host in person. If you can manage it, try to arrive during daylight so you're not fiddling with things in the dark. Once inside, inspect the area, looking in closets, rooms, and under beds.
An easy and inexpensive item can keep you a bit safer (and it's good for hotels, too). A doorstop wedge in all the doors (including your bedroom door) at night is an extra level of security and you can get a pack of four for a mere $6 on Amazon. You should also leave a light on in a couple of rooms.
Tell your friends where you're staying, but don't give that information to strangers. It's worth having a text or phone check in time with family or friends so they know you're doing well. Pre-program any emergency numbers into your phone so you can call quickly if necessary. You should also study a map of the area so you're not looking at your phone all the time.
Booking a hotel as a solo traveler and other tips
Much of this extends to solo hotel stays as well. When checking in, have the desk clerk write the room number down rather than saying it, and ask for two keys. Book a room with a double or queen bed, and pick a higher floor so no one can break in a window. If you have housekeeping come in, rumple both sides of the bed and pillows. Another simple trick to feel safer alone in a hotel is to put up the Do Not Disturb sign when you leave as though someone else is there. You can also say loudly as you leave the room that you'll be back soon or something similar. If you hear a noise at night, speak loudly to your "companion" about how someone is breaking in. (Then call the front desk to have them check.) You can even ask for an escort to your room. If something feels off, trust your gut.
Another idea is to consider a hostel. It's not as private, but you might meet some other solo travelers and you have a place to come back to at night where you can talk to other people. Yet another option as a solo traveler is to book with a company that takes single travelers on group tours. One popular one is G Adventures, which has around 650 group tours for solo travelers around the world where you can choose a single room if you like.