The Best Ways To Stay In Touch With Your Loved Ones While Thru-Hiking

Hiking for nine hours on a wild trail like California's Lost Coast might seem like a long trek for many, but epic thru-hiking journeys such as the Pacific Crest Trail and the Appalachian Trail take the average thru-hiker more than five months. These treks go well beyond the standard safety tips for solo hiking. To ensure your well-being, you must have a means of contacting the outside world while on the trail.

Of course, the ability to call 911 remains the no.1 priority, but having the option to reach out to your friends and family back home so that they know your approximate location can prevent emergencies before they happen. Everything from basic hiking strategies like creating trip plans for your loved ones in advance to tech solutions like satellite phones can help.

Even if you never experience any emergencies that you require assistance with, for those left behind, a loved one hiking alone through the wilderness can prove terrifying — especially when they can't get in contact for days or even weeks at a time. You can keep your relationships with your loved ones strong, even when away for months on end, but you must communicate and have conversations about how often you'll be able to touch base.

