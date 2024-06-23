Is Drinkable Water Actually As Difficult To Find In Europe As Americans Make It Seem?

Even if you ask for and receive tap water at a European restaurant, you might still get charged for it, depending on the venue and the country. For example, one person posted on X, "I was just in Barcelona and not a single restaurant had water at the table, we were actually charged for tap water by the glass everywhere."

If you plan to eat on a shoestring budget in Europe, you might balk at an added charge for water. Thankfully, many major European cities have freely accessible H2O. Rome has over 2,000 water fountains where you can get safe drinking water. Not the big fancy ones like the Trevi Fountain, but smaller cylindrical fountains called "nasoni." Similarly, the "Refill London" initiative has put in thousands of free, refillable water stations around the city. In Lisbon, you can download the Water-Map App for directions to the nearest free source of agua. Paris has its Wallace Fountains, used since 1872. But the City of Lights didn't stop there; it features over a dozen public fountains where you can get sparkling water at no charge.

If you worry about staying hydrated on your next European vacation, do some online sleuthing to learn about the situation at your destination. Knowing when and where to get free water on your trip will help you feel more confident.