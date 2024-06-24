This Hidden Gem Washington Beach Holds The Remarkable Record Of The Longest In America

The Pacific Northwest is an outdoor mecca. From the ocean to the mountains and onto the desert, you'll find a wide range of activities and spectacular sights. In the middle of the coastal portion is a small area known as Long Beach, Washington, which is both the name of the town and the jutting piece of land that extends up and down the coastline. Technically a peninsula wedged between the Pacific Ocean to the west and Willipa Bay to the East, there are ample opportunities to enjoy the water and its offerings. With the title of "The Longest Beach in the USA," the drivability of the beach, wildlife viewing, and seafood are just a few of its hidden gems.

Less popular than the San Juan Islands further upstate, Long Beach has long maintained a local vibe. This is partly because it's not exactly en-route as you travel through Washington. Tucked into the Southwest corner of the state, it's 1.5-2 hours from the main thoroughfare of I-5. Then again, if you're enjoying the unforgettable drive from Redwood National Park in California up the renowned Hwy 101 coast highway, a stop at Long Beach might play right into your itinerary.

Whether through planning or happenstance, if you find yourself in Long Beach, you'll be able to explore miles of sandy beaches along with water activities and tastes of the northwest.