This Unique Portuguese Island Is Arguably The Most Gorgeous In The Azores

When you think of an island getaway, your mind may go first to the Caribbean, Greece, or Hawaii. If you're looking for something different, though, where should you visit? There is a gorgeous spot in the Azores that combines a volcanic wonderland with Portuguese culture, incredible architecture, and a lush, green landscape. This place is Terceira and like one of its sister islands, Pico, it's a great spot for an uncrowded getaway. Not only that, but its main city, Angra do Heroísmo, has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1983.

Advertisement

Terceira is full of charmingly painted houses and villages, and some unique geological spots like lava tubes and caves (one of which features a Christmas mass every year), green mountains to hike, Renaissance buildings, and even a wine museum. (The volcanic soil is great for winemaking.) You can even experience a running of the bulls that is different from the Spanish tradition you might be familiar with. It's a small island, which you can cross by car in about 40 minutes, but there is so much to do. It's easy to get to as well, with 2.5-hour flights every day from Porto and Lisbon, which you should definitely visit as well. Here's what you need to know about Terceira in the Azores.