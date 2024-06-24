The Absolute Best Water Parks In Orlando, Florida, According To Reviews
When it comes to family vacations, Orlando is undoubtedly one of the most popular destinations around. Home to theme parks galore, it is a vacation hotspot for kiddos and parents alike, but what it doesn't have is a plethora of brilliant beaches. That's why the city's many water parks compete for the top spot for cooling down in the sometimes blistering Florida sun.
Waterparks become a haven when the nearest beaches are about an hour away. Although Florida might be known for its beachy vistas, Orlando is completely landlocked. If you're looking for the long, sandy vacay that is forever among the timeless things to do in Florida, you'll want to look elsewhere. That said, you probably won't miss the beach that much if you cozy up to the lively waterparks. Two of the parks below are even easier to enjoy if you're staying on a theme park property, as one is at Walt Disney World, and the other is at Universal Studios Orlando.
To make planning easier, we've rounded up the best of the best waterparks in Orlando. These choices were based on user review scores, staff comments, and the variety of activities and amenities noted by reviewers on Yelp and Tripadvisor. These parks aren't listed in any particular order, as some are very different from the others. And if you're looking for even more parks to enjoy, these water parks in the Caribbean are just a boat ride away.
Discovery Cove
Close to Aquatica and its parent park, SeaWorld, Discovery Cove is Orlando's highest-ranked water park on Tripadvisor, with a coveted five-star user ranking. Not only that, but its high score also places it as the third-best thing to do in Orlando on the review site (at the time of writing). However, Discovery Cove doesn't have the usual water park trappings like lots of slides, though it does have a lazy river. Instead, it has swimming experiences on top of animal-focused activities like ray feeding and hanging with flamingos.
Discovery Cove is also an all-inclusive experience. A ticket will get you free breakfast and lunch, as well as all the snacks you can eat and even drinks. Don't worry, grown-ups; beer and wine are also included. One user wrote on Tripadvisor that the all-inclusive nature was a big bonus for their group, saying that "the endless slushy drinks/frozen treats were a huge hit," and "the eat any time and the choice of drinks was great." Many other reviewers agreed that the food options were good or better than expected.
Others noted that the park is a must-do activity in Orlando. One user glowed on Yelp about their marvelous experience. "This is a must do!" they wrote. "Everything is great — the grounds are pristine, the staff goes above and beyond, the animal interactions are thrilling! I will also mention that the bathrooms are SO CLEAN! ... They were so on point with everything at Discovery Cove."
Orlando Watersports Complex
Another less conventional water park, the Orlando Watersports Complex is built primarily with water sports in mind. Despite not having a bunch of showy slides, the complex is still ranked on Tripadvisor as one of the best things to do in Orlando. It is also one of the country's largest cable wakeboard parks, if wakeboarding is your thing.
Even if you are a newbie to things like cable wakeboarding, the staff are happy to help, and countless Tripadvisor reviews suggest you're likely to get hooked. One user noted how good the experience was, saying, "It gave us a chance to do something outside, without electronics and encourage each other as we tried to wakeboard," and that "the staff were very friendly and encouraging." Visitors can also enjoy the lakeside beach, kneeboarding, wake surfing, waterskiing, and the floating Aquapark, a giant inflatable obstacle course with 40 areas to enjoy.
Users on Tripadvisor and Yelp repeatedly mention that participants at all levels can thoroughly enjoy the park with no problem. Even kiddos will quickly become accustomed to some activities. "What a great place we have driven by several times and this year took the plunge," one user wrote on Tripadvisor. "The staff were superb as we had never wake boarded before. From the get up guarantee to the help by the cable operator this is a great value day spent in the sun. Get a break from the theme parks you won't be disappointed."
Nona Adventure Park
Similar to the Orlando Watersports Complex, Nona Adventure Park is a hot spot for wakeboarding and waterskiing. However, visitors can also enjoy the inflatable aqua park, climbing and ropes course, and a relaxing beach. For a more serene adventure, you can rent paddleboards and kayaks for some tranquil lake time.
Many visitors commented on Tripadvisor and Yelp on the professionalism and support of the staff at Nona, especially with beginners. One Tripadvisor user wrote, "I am a middle-aged guy who's never wakeboarded before, so I tried the beginner wakeboarding line and it was a blast, although I fell a lot. The inflatable play area is really fun and challenging for the kids — it was pretty hard for me! My nephew learned to wakeboard and practices at NAP and he's now nationally ranked. The whole community at NAP has been so supportive of him getting there, always pushing him to learn while being kind."
Despite Nona being a less traditional waterpark, many users mentioned that kids loved the place. One user on Yelp wrote that the aqua park is suitable for both kids and adults to enjoy together, making this water park a good spot for everyone. Several reviewers on Yelp also mentioned a terrific array of food options — perfect for potential picky eaters.
Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park
One of two waterparks on Walt Disney World property, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is your typical waterpark in every sense of the word. That means waterslides, pools, and activities galore — all with that magical Disney touch. If the Disney-style crowds get to you, take a trip to this hidden gem island on Florida's east coast, but this water park is well worth joining the masses.
In Disney fashion, there is a ton to do for all ages at Typhoon Lagoon. Much like Disney World itself, it's made for the enjoyment of adults and kiddos alike. Many reviewers on Tripadvisor and Yelp noted the park's cleanliness, good food, and range of activities. One reviewer even wrote that it had been a go-to for years.
"Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park is a incredible water park that I have been coming to since I was a little kid," the Yelper wrote. "The Nostalgia of coming back after many years definitely hit and it truly felt like I was back home here! The parking lot tends to get insanely busy so my advice is you get here as soon as the park opens to avoid having to make a very nice little Trek to the front entrance." A reviewer on Tripadvisor said it was the better of the two Disney waterparks (the other being Blizzard Beach) — particularly when it comes to spectacular slides.
Universal Volcano Bay
Universal Volcano Bay has something no other water park so far has, and that is attached hotels. That's right, if you stay at either Universal's Aventura Hotel or Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, you can walk over to the waterpark at your leisure. Staying nearby is incredible since, if you're in the mood for a lazy river or a thrilling ride down the Kala & Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slides, you'll be there in minutes.
Lots of typical waterpark rides and slides await for all ages at Volcano Bay. One Tripadvisor reviewer even wrote this waterpark was their kids' favorite place in Orlando. "As an actual fact, it was my kids [favorite] place out of all the theme parks (Disney & Universal) and we spent two separate full days here," they wrote. "The smaller kids area was really cool, and both kids loved the slides in this part and they also loved the waves near the volcano ... We absolutely can't wait to return on our next holiday."
Other reviewers on both Tripadvisor and Yelp loved the vibe of the water park. With all of the things to do, terrific service, and clean grounds, many reviewers love this water park. One Yelper praised Volcano Bay for all of these reasons. "Every ride was better than the last!" they wrote. "This park exceeded our every expectation ... If you have a chance to add Volcano Bay, DO IT!"
How we chose the waterparks
To determine the best waterparks in Orlando, we cross-referenced user reviews on Tripadvisor and Yelp. We compared how each of the parks was being discussed on both and considered the commonalities across both review platforms before making our decision. Primarily, these water parks are high-ranked because of their variety of activities, helpful staff, and cleanliness. Because they run the gamut from traditional water parks to water sports, there is something for any Orlando vacationer on this list.