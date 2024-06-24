The Absolute Best Water Parks In Orlando, Florida, According To Reviews

When it comes to family vacations, Orlando is undoubtedly one of the most popular destinations around. Home to theme parks galore, it is a vacation hotspot for kiddos and parents alike, but what it doesn't have is a plethora of brilliant beaches. That's why the city's many water parks compete for the top spot for cooling down in the sometimes blistering Florida sun.

Waterparks become a haven when the nearest beaches are about an hour away. Although Florida might be known for its beachy vistas, Orlando is completely landlocked. If you're looking for the long, sandy vacay that is forever among the timeless things to do in Florida, you'll want to look elsewhere. That said, you probably won't miss the beach that much if you cozy up to the lively waterparks. Two of the parks below are even easier to enjoy if you're staying on a theme park property, as one is at Walt Disney World, and the other is at Universal Studios Orlando.

To make planning easier, we've rounded up the best of the best waterparks in Orlando. These choices were based on user review scores, staff comments, and the variety of activities and amenities noted by reviewers on Yelp and Tripadvisor. These parks aren't listed in any particular order, as some are very different from the others. And if you're looking for even more parks to enjoy, these water parks in the Caribbean are just a boat ride away.

