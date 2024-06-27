This Italian Island Is As Alluring As Capri Without The Crowds And Hefty Price Tag

Italy is one country that's finding it challenging to balance the explosion of tourism with preservation of its cultural and natural jewels. From charging day passes in Venice to unsustainable hordes at the Colosseum, visitors and Italians alike are often looking for a break from the hot spots in order to focus on the true identity of Italy. While the island of Capri might seem like a place to find the quintessential experience, making a slight detour to the nearby island of Ischia might be a more rewarding and budget-friendly option.

Advertisement

Located a short ferry ride away from Naples, Ischia is positioned in the clear waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea, not far from Ponza, another underrated Italian island. Although nearly four times the size of Capri, Ischia is easy to navigate and is loaded with natural, historical, and gastronomical delights. Void of the glitz and glam of the iconic Capri, Ischia aims to maintain a sense of authenticity, and although it may not be on a travelers' list of Italian islands that don't get enough attention, it's a very popular choice as a vacation spot for Italians.

With 6 million visitors annually, you might think it would be saturated compared to the 2 million that pop into Capri. However, the tourist density is significantly lower in Ischia, and since the majority of visitors are Italian, it doesn't feel as touristy.

Advertisement