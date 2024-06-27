This TikToker's Sneaky Hack Is The Best Way To Book Unbelievably Cheap Cruises

There's no denying it: You can get a serious discount on your cruise if you book at the last minute. However, since your choices will be limited to whatever didn't sell out before 90 days, you won't have as many options in terms of destination, length of the voyage, cabin, or what port it leaves from. That means that you may end up having to book expensive last-minute flights to get to the departure point. Extras like drink packages, which might not be worth it anyway, depending on your drinking habits, can also come at a premium if you're booking at the last minute. If you're hoping to book a room with a nice view or choose the best cabin to avoid getting seasick, you might find your preferred rooms are already taken by the time you get to buy.

If the idea of spontaneously heading out to a destination you picked within 90 days sounds stressful to you, you might want to consider booking a cruise over a year in advance. If you can handle the wait, cruise lines may also reward you with good deals for booking way ahead of time. However, if you're just excited to take a cruise anywhere in the world and have a flexible enough schedule to be able to head out at any time, booking a last-minute cruise is the perfect way to get a stellar deal on a fantastic getaway.