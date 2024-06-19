Big Changes To Airports In 2024 That Are Most Exciting For Passengers

It's fair to say airplane travel has returned in full bloom following the lockdowns and restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But as an increasing number of people look to both domestic and international travel, we are all forced to cope with airports that are often strained under the demand. So, when new technology, terminal upgrades, and streamlined services are on the docket, it's exciting for everyone.

Advertisement

It seems airports are always evolving in an effort to cater to business and leisure travelers. In fact, we're almost re-envisioning travel with a focus on improving efficiency and the overall traveler experience. In the modern era that means streamlining systems through the use of technology. For example, in some airports, passengers can now get into a virtual line in advance of their arrival. It's called virtual queuing, and it allows passengers to sign up for a specific time window for essential tasks like check-in, passing through security, or boarding the plane.

This means less time standing in line — and hopefully fewer opportunities to make mistakes in those lines — and more time enjoying other activities like restaurants and shopping in the airport. But virtual queuing is just one of many ways airlines, airports, and the TSA are working to build more adaptive and agile systems.

Advertisement