Big Changes To Airports In 2024 That Are Most Exciting For Passengers
It's fair to say airplane travel has returned in full bloom following the lockdowns and restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But as an increasing number of people look to both domestic and international travel, we are all forced to cope with airports that are often strained under the demand. So, when new technology, terminal upgrades, and streamlined services are on the docket, it's exciting for everyone.
It seems airports are always evolving in an effort to cater to business and leisure travelers. In fact, we're almost re-envisioning travel with a focus on improving efficiency and the overall traveler experience. In the modern era that means streamlining systems through the use of technology. For example, in some airports, passengers can now get into a virtual line in advance of their arrival. It's called virtual queuing, and it allows passengers to sign up for a specific time window for essential tasks like check-in, passing through security, or boarding the plane.
This means less time standing in line — and hopefully fewer opportunities to make mistakes in those lines — and more time enjoying other activities like restaurants and shopping in the airport. But virtual queuing is just one of many ways airlines, airports, and the TSA are working to build more adaptive and agile systems.
Airport technology
If you're a first-time flier there are certain things you should know, but if you've taken to the skies before, you've likely noticed we've already shifted from paper boarding passes to digital ones. You can also check in for your flight online, check your own bags, and skip showing your boarding pass to TSA at many airports, all thanks to different types of technology.
Now airports are speeding up the security and boarding processes through the use of AI, robots, and continued automation. Expect to see an increased number of facial, retinal, and fingerprint scanners that verify your identity quickly, especially if you're skipping the long security lines by using TSA PreCheck or CLEAR, or if you're returning to the country and submitting to customs and immigration checks. Future iterations of these biometric readers will focus on iris recognition and advanced information gathering that will be accurate even if a traveler is wearing a mask.
Modern tech is also speeding up the screening process, with quick and efficient body scans that keep the line moving. At the same time, robots and software are working hand in hand to move and track luggage. It's becoming less likely you'll need to remove liquids and electronics from your bags. For checked bags, many airlines even allow you to monitor your luggage's movement as you travel.
The human aspect of travel
While the technologies mentioned above help monitor and expedite the movement of passengers and baggage, they can't replace the human component. To that end, airlines and airports are pouring money into new lounges that cater to passenger comfort, such as Chicago-Midway's first-ever lounge, a new Delta lounge at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, and an Escape lounge at Portland International Airport in Oregon.
Airports are prioritizing inclusion with non-gender-specific bathrooms and the ability to self-proclaim gender on travel documents without affecting TSA PreCheck applications or security screenings. In addition, mobility issues are increasingly being addressed with self-driving electric wheelchairs being tested by All Nippon Airways (ANA) at the Narita Airport. Sight-challenged passengers also have new alternatives with smart glasses in some airports. When the passenger wears the glasses and connects to a live assistant via a mobile app, the agent can help the passenger read travel information boards, find their gate, and identify their luggage.
Sanitation concerns are also in queue with airports providing myriad options for contactless interactions. In fact, while in-flight, your only option may be to pay for food and drinks with a stored card on file. In the terminal, you may see walk-through convenience centers with self checkout. Some airports also have robots disinfecting the bathrooms and other public areas. It seems every step in the air travel process can expect to see more changes ahead.