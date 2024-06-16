The Many US Airports Where You No Longer Need To Show Your Boarding Pass To TSA

Many travelers view TSA unfavorably, often seeing it as a source of frustration at the airport with their relentless reminders to remove shoes, take out electronics, and discard liquids that don't comply with the strict 3-1-1 rule. If you're particularly unlucky, you might even be pulled aside for additional screening. And even if you're savvy enough to apply for TSA PreCheck or Clear to speed through the TSA line as fast as possible, you can still face delays, especially in a bustling airport where everyone and their mother is trying to board a plane.

Advertisement

But here's the kicker: TSA isn't your enemy. In fact, it's actually continuously trying to make everyone's lives easier. In addition to experimenting with self-service screening technology, the agency has also rolled out a system that lets you skip showing your boarding pass to a TSA officer. This relatively new feature is called Credential Authentication Technology (CAT), and it's available at more than 220 airports nationwide.

CAT is exactly what it sounds like — a fancy scanner that authenticates traveler IDs, making boarding passes unnecessary, at least before you board the plane. "Credential authentication technology enhances our detection capabilities for identifying altered or fraudulent documents such as driver's licenses and passports at checkpoints and increases efficiency by automatically verifying passenger identification," Karen Keys-Turner, TSA's Federal Security Director for Pittsburgh International Airport, said in a press release. "The system will also confirm the passenger's flight status in near real time through a secured connection."

Advertisement