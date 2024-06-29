This Affordable City May Be Hawaii's Most Underrated For A Crowd-Free Tropical Vacation

While the sandy beaches of the west coast on The Big Island of Hawaii garner most of the attention, if you head to the other side you'll find Hilo situated on the well-connected east coast. Hilo is the town many of the locals who don't work in tourism call home. With a population of 43,000 people, you'll find local vendors selling and shopping at the farmer's market, hanging out at the beach, and going about their daily lives. Prices are low enough to find reasonable lodging, entertainment, and restaurant fare, especially compared to many other areas of the state. However, the price of groceries keeps pace with the rest of the island and others in the chain, so it's best to buy local ingredients if you plan to cook.

Hilo offers a glimpse of Hawaii 70 years ago. With its low-rise buildings and tropical foliage it delivers on charm. Then there's the rugged and varied coastline. You can watch fishers try their luck or head to one of several beaches to spend the day snorkeling, surfing, or lounging on the shore. It's important to note that while Hilo does have several beaches, these aren't fluffy, white sand beaches like the best beaches in Maui. Instead, they are a result of the volcanic activity on the island. Some don't have sand at all, while others offer black sand or even a nearly-solid footing of hardened lava. Several of the beaches were lost and reborn due to volcano flows, creating a unique experience and immersive learning opportunity.

