This Affordable City May Be Hawaii's Most Underrated For A Crowd-Free Tropical Vacation
On August 21, 1959, Hawaii joined the union as America's 50th state. Since that time, it's become a magnet for tourists wanting to embrace its incredible beauty. For an archipelago that sees over 10 million visitors annually, it can sometimes be difficult to find a spot that doesn't feel a bit overrun. After all, the essence of Hawaii isn't only in the beauty of her land, but in the heart of her people. If you're looking for a less-traveled area of the state to explore, you'll find lower costs and an abundance of local culture in The Big Island's east coast city of Hilo.
Every Hawaiian island has its charms, and only you can establish which island is right for you. From iconic waterfalls to idyllic beaches, hiking, snorkeling, and visiting Pearl Harbor, the list of the best Hawaiian activities is long. But if budget and off-the-beaten-path experiences are what you're after, Hilo just may be the perfect solution.
Hilo's charms
While the sandy beaches of the west coast on The Big Island of Hawaii garner most of the attention, if you head to the other side you'll find Hilo situated on the well-connected east coast. Hilo is the town many of the locals who don't work in tourism call home. With a population of 43,000 people, you'll find local vendors selling and shopping at the farmer's market, hanging out at the beach, and going about their daily lives. Prices are low enough to find reasonable lodging, entertainment, and restaurant fare, especially compared to many other areas of the state. However, the price of groceries keeps pace with the rest of the island and others in the chain, so it's best to buy local ingredients if you plan to cook.
Hilo offers a glimpse of Hawaii 70 years ago. With its low-rise buildings and tropical foliage it delivers on charm. Then there's the rugged and varied coastline. You can watch fishers try their luck or head to one of several beaches to spend the day snorkeling, surfing, or lounging on the shore. It's important to note that while Hilo does have several beaches, these aren't fluffy, white sand beaches like the best beaches in Maui. Instead, they are a result of the volcanic activity on the island. Some don't have sand at all, while others offer black sand or even a nearly-solid footing of hardened lava. Several of the beaches were lost and reborn due to volcano flows, creating a unique experience and immersive learning opportunity.
The surrounding region
Hilo is the perfect launching point for some of the best sites on the island. Around an hour away, you'll find the must-see Volcanoes National Park, one of the most dynamic and potentially dangerous parks in the world. It's packed with opportunities to hike and explore. Plus the town of Volcano features the historic Kilauea Lodge and Restaurant, with its fabulous food and gorgeous grounds. Also in the area is the Volcano Winery Tasting Room and the Akatsuka Orchid Gardens.
Back at Hilo, take the highway north for a myriad of natural interactions. Thanks to frequent rains, the Hilo side of the island hosts several botanical gardens and lush tropical landscapes. It's also where you'll find some of the most spectacular waterfalls in Hawaii. Check out Rainbow Falls on the outskirts of Hilo, Peʻepeʻe Falls up the trail a bit further, and ʻAkaka Falls inside the state park by the same name, located about 30 minutes up the coast. Just beyond that, you can access Umauma Falls, but it's on private land so there is a fee to visit. Look for signs that lead to the Umauma Experience to find it. Hilo is easily accessible from the local airport, or you can fly into Kona and drive a rental car across the lava landscape to Hilo.