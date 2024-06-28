Head To This Quiet Little Beach Town Near Orlando, Florida For A Calm Tropical Escape

Little explaining is needed to see why Orlando, Florida is a tourist hot spot. Out-of-towners flock to this epic city for the likes of Walt Disney World Resort and Discovery Cove, amongst other notable theme parks. Orlando may appear to have it all, but it does lack a quintessential Sunshine State feature: a beach. If the chaoticness of a theme park vacation does not appeal to you, venture to Vero Beach in Indian River County. It's located less than two hours away from Orlando and is considered a hidden gem on Florida's East Coast.

Advertisement

As such, this destination is home to various breathtaking Treasure Coast beaches off-the-beaten-track including Round Island Beach Park (also known as Round Island Oceanside), Golden Sands Park, and South Beach Park. All three feature radiant cerulean water and powdery white sand. In addition, they provide an array of amenities for beachgoers including picnic tables, grills, and restroom facilities.

Note that Round Island Beach Park is located adjacent to Round Island Riverside Park, known for its manatee sightings. For those interested in viewing these mammals, Get Up and Go Kayaking offers a two-hour clear kayak tour of Round Island. This is all to say that Vero Beach, which has year-round tropical weather, is an underrated spot for your next Florida getaway. And off the sand, there are a plethora of activities fit for a mellow Vero Beach itinerary.

Advertisement